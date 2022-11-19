Vacation rental properties

Registration of vacation rental property and notification of neighbors was not included in the new law.

Lake Havasu City officials say a proposed new vacation rental ordinance would be a “small step in the right direction” in Havasu’s ongoing efforts to get a handle on nuisance vacation rental properties in town. But they say it won’t be enough to adequately address many of the complaints the city commonly hears from residents.

The City Council will consider adopting a new city ordinance that would amend the vacation rental chapter in city code during its meeting on Tuesday. The proposal takes advantage of Senate Bill 1168, which was passed during the 2022 State Legislative Session, allowing cities and towns a few specific regulatory options for vacation rental properties that were not previously available to them.

