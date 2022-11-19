Lake Havasu City officials say a proposed new vacation rental ordinance would be a “small step in the right direction” in Havasu’s ongoing efforts to get a handle on nuisance vacation rental properties in town. But they say it won’t be enough to adequately address many of the complaints the city commonly hears from residents.
The City Council will consider adopting a new city ordinance that would amend the vacation rental chapter in city code during its meeting on Tuesday. The proposal takes advantage of Senate Bill 1168, which was passed during the 2022 State Legislative Session, allowing cities and towns a few specific regulatory options for vacation rental properties that were not previously available to them.
If adopted, the ordinance would:
• Create a permitting process and business license requirements for short term rentals.
• Require neighbors immediately adjacent to the property be notified of its intended use.
• Require each vacation rental provide a 24-hour contact responsible for responding to complaints and emergencies.
• Allows a license to be suspended up to 12 month under specific circumstances.
• Require that the business license number be displayed on all advertisements for the property.
Councilmembers unanimously supported the ordinance during a public hearing to introduce the changes during their Nov. 8 meeting, while at the same time noting that they would like to go further – if Arizona ever returns that power to local governments.
Mayor Cal Sheehy promised that the short term rental issue will continue to be a primary focus for Havasu during state legislative sessions in an effort to return more local control.
“I guarantee you we are not done,” Sheehy said. “We are going to fight the legislature for more.”
If the council adopts the new ordinance Tuesday, it would officially go into effect on March 1, 2023.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told the council during the Nov. 8 meeting that the new state statute is very clear about the boundaries of a city’s power to regulate short term rentals. He noted that applications for a business license are only allowed to ask for the owners name, address, phone number and email, the address and transaction privilege tax number of the short term rental, the name of an emergency contact responsible for responding to issues at the property, and for them to sign an agreement that the they will comply with all laws.
Kozlowski said the only acceptable reasons for a city to deny a license, according to state statute, is a failure to provide application information or pay the $250 maximum application fee, if they provided false information, if the owner of the property was convicted of a sex offense or a felony, or if the business license is suspended.
A city can only suspend a license – according to state statute – if the property has had three verified violations within a three month period, or if it has had one violation that involves a felony offense, serious physical injury or wrongful death, if it is used by a sexual offender or adult oriented business, or if the owner knowingly or intentionally allows non-residential uses of the property.
The state has also established a maximum $250 application fee cities can charge to apply for a license. The maximum civil penalties that can be imposed for violations is $500 for the first offense in a 12-month period, or one night of rent. The penalty increases to $1,000 or two nights of rent and $3,5000 or three nights of rent for a second and third violation – respectively. A short term rental can also be charged up to $1,000 per month for failure to apply for a permit, and $1,000 per month for failure to provide contact information.
“I don’t want people to walk away thinking that we have solved the short term rental problem,” Sheehy said. “This isn’t going to solve the short term rental problem, but it definitely will give us a few additional tools to help manage that.”
Council discussion
During the Nov. 8 meeting, Sheehy kicked off the council’s discussion by providing some history about short term rentals in Havasu. He said they have been part of the local market since Robert McCulloch first founded the city in the 1960s.
“It was never was the intent to get rid of short term rentals. But how do you find a way to manage them within our neighborhoods?” Sheehy said. “We were successful and found that in 2014. We had an ordinance that allowed us to have neighbor notification and allowed us to manage them to where short term rentals were able to use their property for that purpose and neighborhoods were still able to be managed where we didn’t have traffic, noise, trash and some of the complaints we were getting in those days.”
But the state legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey passed a bill in 2016 that removed a city’s ability to regulate short term rental properties in any way – reserving all regulation of the industry to the state government instead.
“It has been a fight in every single legislative session since then to get some of that local control back,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy and Dolan both thanked local state legislators – Rep. Leo Biasiucci, former Rep. Regina Cobb, and Sen. Sonny Borrelli for their support of those efforts to gain local control. But noted that there are powerful interests throughout the state that are strongly resisting a return to local control.
“I’m a Republican. I believe in local government and local control,” Dolan said. “Unfortunately our Republican legislature has not followed through on that. So I really thank our representatives that are standing true and trying to bring back control to cities.”
Dolan said the main roadblock to the return of local control has been an army of lobbyists for the vacation rental industry.
“This is about all we can get out of it, because they spend a lot of time and money to make sure that they get exactly what they want,” he said.
Councilmember Cameron Moses noted that, with the way the city is required to word its regulations by state statute, it will place a considerable burden on city staff and the police department to make sure that these rules are being followed.
“This is a burden, not only to our citizens but for our staff,” Moses said. “We are now the front desk for the world’s largest hotel. The amount of resources that we have to commit to make sure these people are operating a well-run hotel is a lot on the city. So I don’t think that $250 is enough (for an application fee), but I know that is the limit of what the state says we can do, because they apparently think they know best.”
Councilmember David Lane encouraged a citizen complaining about the short term rental in their neighborhood to make sure that they contact the city or police department, as appropriate, whenever issues with the short term rental arise.
“That creates a record,” Lane said. “So when we are going to the legislature and are working with Representative Biasiucci and Senator Borrelli, they can show the other legislators, ‘Here are the 152 complaints we have had.’ We need those records when we are fighting the legislature. So don’t be afraid to call.”
