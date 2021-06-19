Lake Havasu City had a record-setting month for sales tax revenue in March according to numbers recently released by the Arizona Department of Revenue.
Through the end of March, Havasu was on pace to produce a total of $32 million in sales tax revenue by the end of the current fiscal year in June, which Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said would be a record. That would be about $4 million more than Havasu produced in sales tax last year and almost $7 million more than in FY2018-19. But the month of March itself produced $3,485,718 in total sales tax revenue, which is roughly half a million more than in any other single month so far in this potentially record-setting fiscal year.
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon said according to his organization’s records the $222,871 produced by the city’s 3% bed tax on hotels, motels and short term rentals in March 2021 edged out the previous record set in May 2020 by about $640. He said the $172,196 produced by the 1% restaurant and bar tax was also a record, edging out November 2020’s previous high mark by about $1,500.
Meanwhile, the city’s 2% sales tax produced $3,090,651 which is about $250,000 more than any other month since at least FY2018-19. It is possible that it was the most revenue produced by the 2% tax in a single month ever, but Lake Havasu City doesn’t specifically keep track of monthly sales tax records.
Visitors in March
After an initial decline in visitors to Havasu in March 2020 — associated with nationwide business closures and stay at home orders during the early days of the pandemic — the city started seeing a surge of visitors last May which has persisted over the last 12-plus months without any signs of slowing. The increase in visitors has in turn driven up all sales tax revenues, including the bed tax and restaurant and bar taxes.
“What we are seeing is a continuing of the pent up demand that Californians and our other visitors have for Lake Havasu,” Concannon said. “People have felt so cloistered for so long that they want to get out and enjoy life like they have always wanted to.”
March is typically a busy time for tourism in Lake Havasu City as snowbird season is still in effect while college students on spring break start to show up in force. Concannon said the college spring break was much smaller in 2021 than it typically is in Havasu but the spring break crowds were replaced and possibly even exceeded with an increase in families visiting over their breaks.
“We saw a huge influx of families,” Concannon said. “Families spend more money than college students do, they engage in more activities, and they spread the wealth throughout the city.”
London Bridge Resort Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo said the resort first started feeling the negative effects of the pandemic around March 17 or 18 last year, and ended up with about 60 percent occupancy rate for the month in 2020. She estimated this March the resort’s occupancy was in the high 80s or low 90s — outpacing even pre-pandemic totals from March 2019.
“We definitely have some new interest in Lake Havasu — they fell back in love with it,” Gallo said. “I think that is showing in 2021 because every single month is actually even pacing ahead of 2019 too. We are doing really well and we are fortunate to have all of these guests that want to come stay with us.”
Gallo confirmed that college kids on spring break were not as common this March as they had been prior to the pandemic, but said there were lots of families and winter visitors staying a little longer than normal to more than make up the difference.
Short term rentals were also busy in March, although Rachel Atkinson with Destination Havasu said the vast majority of those stays were still snowbirds.
While short term rentals are subject to the city’s 3% bed tax, Atkinson said the majority of winter visitors book for a month or more at a time and are therefore not subject to that extra tax. She said she thinks most of the record-setting bed tax numbers can be attributed to visitors who stayed in hotels.
But vacation rentals were also hard to come by this March.
Atkinson said the majority of Canadian snowbirds who come to Lake Havasu City every year had to stay home this year due to the border closure. But even so, Destination Havasu’s vacation rentals were completely booked up, as were multiple other vacation rental companies in town this March. She estimated about 90 to 95 percent of all vacation rentals were booked during the winter season.
“Our visitor’s bureau did such a great job channeling that Canadian marketing money down into Montana, Idaho and Wisconsin,” Atkinson said. “We got a lot of people that visited Havasu for the first time for our winter season this year — which is great because they are coming back next year. Hopefully we will be able to have the Canadian visitors coming back as well. They are booking for 2022 winter, with the expectation that they will be vaccinated and able to travel.”
Late spring and early summer
Although the Department of Revenue hasn’t released sales tax numbers from April or May, hotels and short term rentals have continued to be packed in Havasu.
Gallo said April 2020 was the worst month of the pandemic year in terms of occupancy for the London Bridge Resort — when the negative economic effects of the pandemic were at their peak locally. But this year’s April was almost the opposite with vaccinations now widely available and virus-related restrictions starting to lift throughout the country.
“This year’s April is apples and oranges — we killed it over 2020. But we also did better than 2019 for April too, so that is great,” Gallo said. “We had a really great May last year, but this year we still were able to do better too. So things are looking positive for Lake Havasu as a whole. The tax numbers are showing that.”
Concannon said May 2020 held the previous record for bed tax produced in a single month prior to March 2021, and that spring-boarded Havasu into a busy summer tourist season. So far late spring and early summer are following the same trend in 2021.
“It is crazy — just like last year,” Atkinson said. “Honestly, I really thought that we were going to drop some because last year was so crazy. We weren’t sure what to expect when covid hit. Our agency in particular was trying to figure out how we were going to keep the doors open, but we blew our past highest number out of the water last year and we are right on track to do the same thing again this year — it hasn’t slowed down at all. I genuinely thought it was going to and it hasn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.