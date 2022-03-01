A failed human trafficking investigation that unfolded almost four years ago in Lake Havasu City received national attention this weekend, as part of a segment on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”
On Sunday, a segment of the show regarding American sex workers gave mention to the investigation, which resulted in multiple felony arrests and the closing of seven massage parlors throughout Mohave County. That investigation was conducted under a collaboration by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the Bullhead City Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2018.
More than a year later, Mohave County prosecutors were forced to dismiss all charges against the operation’s four alleged ringleaders, after the Homeland Security Department refused to make its agents available to testify in the case. Subsequent investigation by Today’s News-Herald in December 2019 revealed that during the course of the investigation – dubbed by federal officials as “Operation Asian Touch” – Homeland Security investigators themselves solicited sex acts from the operation’s alleged victims.
“Last Week Tonight” is led by host and former Daily Show correspondent John Oliver, and addresses often-complicated political topics through comedy while citing national news. The show remains popular even for viewers without an HBO subscription, as segments are also broadcast on the program’s YouTube channel.
Oliver’s segment on the Sunday night program addressed prevailing issues among sex workers throughout the U.S., and how enforcement of prostitution laws may be overly aggressive, traumatizing or just as exploitative as the profession itself. Oliver cited the 2018 federal investigation in Havasu and Bullhead as an example.
“It is no wonder many sex workers have trouble regarding the police as their saviors,” Oliver said on the program. “Especially as cops have a reputation for acting violently or inappropriately during stings. A couple of years ago in Arizona, federal agents allegedly engaged in 17 sexual encounters with women working in massage parlors as part of an investigation disgustingly code-named: ‘Operation Asian Touch’.”
Agents violated local, federal policies
Under the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s internal policy, officers are forbidden to participate in any sex act while on duty, or in the course of an undercover operation, according to Havasu Police Chief Dan Doyle.
Years later, he regrets not employing greater scrutiny while investigators worked with Homeland Security agents. But he says the department has learned from the experience.
“I was very upset with how the investigation turned out, and we have not co-investigated a case with HSI since that time,” Doyle said on Tuesday. “In this case, we requested assistance from Homeland Security, considering the possible international component, and needed their expertise. We should have monitored their portion of the operation with more scrutiny.”
According to Doyle, the department is more diligent in ensuring that such operations maintain proper oversight, and that the investigators’ practice follows the department’s policies.
“Our detectives put considerable time and effort into this case,” Doyle said. “Their actions were all within policy and the law. Our focus was on the people that were trafficking the victims in the case, and it was upsetting to have the case derailed by the actions of HSI investigators.”
According to statements by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray in 2019, Havasu detectives expended 198 hours and almost $15,000 in city resources through the course of their investigation.
Doyle says that any future collaboration with Homeland Security investigators will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
According to law enforcement officials, two Homeland Security investigators – identified in court documents only as “Sergio” and “Arturo” – led the investigation with multiple undercover operations throughout 2018. Homeland Security documents later obtained by Today’s News-Herald showed that the agents paid victims in the alleged human trafficking ring in exchange for sexual favors.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security refused to make the agents available to later testify in the case in 2019, and Mohave County prosecutors were forced to dismiss all charges against the suspected perpetrators.
Those defendants included Bullhead City residents Amanda Yamauchi, 49, and Dean Bassett, 55. Yamauchi owned four of the massage parlors implicated in the 2018 investigation. Both were charged with counts of trafficking of persons for forced labor, placing persons in a house of prostitution and money laundering, among multiple other felony charges.
Charges of maintaining a house of prostitution against alleged Las Vegas resident Shui Mei Ching, 55, were also dismissed – as were money-laundering charges against 58-year-old Bullhead City resident Yuqin Shu.
Homeland Security spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts-O’Keefe issued a written statement in 2020, asserting that the actions of federal investigators in the case – identified in court records only as “Sergio” and “Arturo” also went against Homeland Security investigatory guidelines.
“(Homeland Security Investigations) is committed to placing the safety of potential victims at the forefront of every investigation,” O’Keefe said in that statement. “Conduct by a limited number of agents involved in the investigation is not consistent with HIS policy.”
Havasu still seeking answers
Today’s News-Herald submitted a request for documentation in the case on Dec. 17, 2019, under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act.
As part of its request, Today’s News-Herald sought information including the full names of agents “Sergio” and “Arturo.” Today’s News-Herald also requested copies of audio surveillance or transcripts of such recordings from the investigation; as well as a list of Homeland Security investigative guidelines and policies for such cases. Also requested were any documentation, digital or otherwise, that may have explained why the involved agents were unable to render testimony in the case – and any disciplinary action reports relevant to the agents named.
According to the Homeland Security Department’s website last year, public information requests may take as long as 111 days to process, if such requests prove to be complicated or extensive. The agency said in 2020 that the department received a growing number of information requests, which may have caused delays in processing such requests.
As of November, Today’s News-Herald’s Freedom of Information Act “request status” was listed as “Request for Docs Sent,” according to the agency’s FOIA website, with an estimated delivery date of “7/10/2020.”
Today’s News-Herald contacted U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for assistance in expediting the agency’s efforts.
As of Tuesday, the status of that request was listed as “In Process.”
Police: Prostitution not a victimless crime
On Sunday, John Oliver debated U.S. laws against prostitution and the apparent longstanding stigma of sex workers; indicating that in more serious instances, enforcement of those laws may lead to greater abuse.
Doyle challenged that sentiment in a statement this week.
“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” Doyle said. “Women and children that are being trafficked have been ensnared by the traffickers through the use of physical and mental abuse, drugs and despair … when a person pays for this service they are promoting the cycle of abuse on the victims of sex traffickers.”
(3) comments
Weak argument Chief Doyle. What about the prostitutes who are not “trafficked”? Is it not a victimless crime when two consenting adults have sex after a mutual agreement on price? I’m not condoning the act, just asking the moral question. Prosecuting victimless crimes, failure to uphold their oath, and immoral actions by law enforcement is the reason trust and confidence in public safety is eroding. The B.S. lie that the State can be a victim is nothing more than an indoctrinated mental construct. Having said that, the decision to avoid working with ANY Federal agency without direct oversight is a smart one. Lesson learned?
"As part of the sex-trafficking case, local police seized more than $136,000 in cash and assets, including cars, passports and numerous technology devices. The bulk of that, $105,120, was not returned even after the case fell apart. Instead, the assets became property of the police departments through civil asset forfeiture laws, which allow law enforcement to keep the proceeds of suspected illegal activity." If the investigation cost our department 15k, and they only kept a portion of the forfeiture, they still made a hefty profit. (quote from https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/homeland-secrets/agenttouch/story/index.html )
Also, I believe that if your FOIA request is ignored (as it appears to have been here), you can go ahead and file an appeal without waiting for the denial. You can also contact them an offer to limit the scope of your original request (without filing a new claim, which starts the clock over again).A Muckrock foia for basically "all" the FBI files mentioning this operation was filed (and denied) in just over a month in May-June 2020.
