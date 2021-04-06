The man killed in Sunday’s shooting on Sunfield Drive has been identified by Lake Havasu City Police as Stacy James Hakes.
Hakes, 37, is a former resident of Lake Havasu City who had recently been residing in Phoenix, police said.
The police department has not released any other information on the shooting that occurred early Easter morning. No motive or possible suspects have been provided by police.
Meanwhile, Hakes’ family and friends are mourning his loss in the days following the shooting. In a GoFundMe page for memorial expenses, Hakes was remembered by friend David Salamin for “having a big heart and touched a lot of lives with it.”
Salamin said in the post that he attended Lake Havasu High School with Hakes.”When I got the tragic news Sunday morning he had passed and his life was taken from him, my heart broke for … the Hakes family.” Hakes had a young daughter, Salamin said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe effort had raised $2,895 of its $5,000 goal.
Hakes, who was an avid MMA fighter, had previous encounters with law enforcement.
He was released from prison in September, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. He had finished a sentence related to his involvement in two drug busts in 2014. He was first arrested in February 2014 during a police raid at his mother’s Lake Havasu City home, where police said they found heroin and methamphetamines.
He was arrested again the following April in a raid that led to heroin charges.
Hakes’s first encounter with local law enforcement was in 2007 when he lost control of his truck on South McCulloch Boulevard, nearly colliding with a school bus full of Thunderbolt Middle School students. According to Today’s News-Herald reports, Hakes fled the scene, and when police investigated the vehicle they discovered a homemade pipe bomb.
Hakes turned himself in and the case went through Mohave Superior court before it was dismissed and handled by the Lake Havasu City Consolidated court.
GoFundMe page for Stacy Hakes’ funeral expenses can be found at https://tinyurl.com/StacyHakes
