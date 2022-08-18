Grocery prices remain on the rise nationwide thanks to inflation, and in Lake Havasu City, residents are noticing price spikes for some food staples.
For example, a dozen eggs at Safeway were listed at $2.99 last September, but now sell for about a dollar more.
National media reports that lower gas prices have helped temper inflation concerns, but the nation is experiencing a high 8.5 percent inflation rate. Local rates are even higher, with the Riverside-San-Bernardino-Ontario metropolitan statistical area, just west of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County, experiencing one of the highest inflation rates in the nation at 9.2 percent.
Longtime Havasu resident and former CNN business contributor Gary Meyers attributes the hurt that lower and middle classes are experiencing from the rise in inflation. He says it has been “embedded into our economy” with no sight of relief in the coming years. Meyers says senior residents of Havasu are being affected at higher levels due to their generation having to deplete their savings and retirement accounts sooner than they expected.
Meyers points out that economic policies over the years have been “terrible” decisions made by politicians which has resulted in “preventable inflation.”
“Tackling inflation requires removing the excess money supply in the economy. This will be a painful process,” Meyers continued. “America will likely become a weaker nation during this process.”
Wife and mother of four young children, Kayla Stutler has found Havasu’s rise in inflation to be bothersome for her family. Although Stutler and her husband are both employed in well-paying careers, she says their income has not been sufficient enough to sustain the activities they once participated in.
Family day trips and vacations are becoming less frequent for Stutler and her family due to the price hikes for gas, hotels and admission fees at entertainment venues, she says. Adjusting to unhealthier options when selecting food options is another reality the local mother has had to succumb to since healthier choices are usually higher in price.
“We simply do not have the upfront cash needed to create any sort of stockpile or try and build up a reserve. We anxiously await payday so I can go to the store and buy toothpaste,” Stutler said. “It feels a lot like just barely keeping our heads above water and sometimes we are dragged under for a bit.”
Stutler has been unable to receive help from community assistance programs that are available for residents who are experiencing financial hardships. She says that since her family is considered middle class that this disqualifies them from receiving such services.
“Havasu has always been aimed at the more elite class. It is largely a retirement town full of people who had the best opportunities handed to them and are living well,” Stutler explained. “These increases recently have impacted us all but the magnitude with which they have affected those with money is extremely different from us middle to lower-class residents.”
Furthermore, the effects of rising grocery and gas prices has sent a massive amount of residents to receive services from the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Food Bank.
During the food bank’s last update in June, Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson reported seeing an increase in the number of individuals and families living in a hotel or in their cars. Mattinson said this week that the food bank has decreased the limits for how much food it distributes to each household. From giving out two to three canned or boxed foods for a household of one to four people, Mattinson has lowered that number to one for most of the items they receive.
The food bank is currently serving more residents than it has during its busiest winter months. Mattinson says this month alone has seen a rise in services needed with those being served in the high 800s. Even with additional food deliveries being made by their supplier, St. Mary’s Food Bank, the demand for food is steadily outweighing the supply available.
““Everybody is still getting food. They are just not getting as much food because it’s just not there,” Mattinson said. “Our numbers have completely doubled and our donations have gone completely down.”
Mattinson expresses gratitude for her volunteers at the food bank for their dedication to serve the community despite the surplus of residents seeking food. During past summer months, volunteers normally would distribute food to an average of 15 to 25 cars a day but Mattinson says they are now seeing 45 to 50 cars on a daily basis.
“My volunteers are out in the sun working in the heat and the rain. They are outside loading cars, checking people in, all the time,” Mattinson said. “I want so many kudos to go out to them. They come in everyday and never complain.”
We have Joe to thank for this !
