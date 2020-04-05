Lake Havasu City and Mohave County should expect wet weather over the next week.
Rain is expected throughout much of the region on Monday, but the National Weather Services says Havasu should expect rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly Thursday.
Forecasters say the storm will bring multiple rounds of light to moderate showers throughout the week, with the possibility of thunderstorms and flooding in low-lying areas.
