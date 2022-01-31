Lake Havasu City staff is diving into guidance received from the U.S. Treasury last week about how cities will be allowed to spend their share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. But it might take some time to make sense of the guidance from the federal government.
Although ARPA was passed last spring, Lake Havasu City officials have said that the rules surrounding how cities are allowed to spend their relief money have made it difficult to tell what sorts of spending is permissible. Last Friday, the Treasury released comprehensive guidelines that are expected to provide more clarity on the topic. But City Manager Jess Knudson said that guidance is contained in a dense 450 page document that may take some time to comb through.
During the future discussion items portion of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilmember Michele Lin requested that the city talk about how it plans to spend its ARPA funds during a future meeting, and received a second from Councilmember Nancy Campbell.
“I know the county is having discussions about that right now, and I was hoping that we could have a discussion here in the city with that too,” Lin said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy asked Lin if staff could have a little bit of time to go over the recently released guidance prior to the conversation coming to council. When asked how much time, Sheehy suggested “one or two months.”
“It’s 450 pages of D.C. speak,” Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald on Thursday. “So it is one pretty dry, and two pretty technical. So we just need to make our way through that and once we do then we can have a solid understanding of what type of a plan we can put together that meets the needs of our community, and has the support of the City Council.”
Lake Havasu City has a total of $13.3 million in relief money set aside for it through ARPA, which is supposed to be released in two equal payments 12 months apart. That leave’s the city with $6.6 million available this year, with the remaining $6.6 million coming available in May 2022.
