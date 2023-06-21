There was plenty to celebrate at Lake Havasu City’s skatepark on Wednesday morning.
Coinciding with the summer solstice and the 10th anniversary of the Tinnell Memorial Sports Complex was Go Skateboarding Day. Hosted by former pro skateboarder Eddie Katz, the Havasu resident welcomed skateboarders of all ages to participate in the free event.
The morning was spent by local skateboarders who each showed off their talents for spectators. Katz says that at least 25 skateboarders attended the event, which was also open to scooter and bike riders.
“Today was fun,” Katz said. “We’re just going to grow it. We gotta start somewhere.”
A visit from Mayor Cal Sheehy added excitement to young skateboarders during his morning appearance. After posing for a group photo, Katz was handed a plaque that displayed a proclamation from the mayor’s office.
The proclamation acknowledged the anniversary of the skatepark along with the two Havasu residents the park was dedicated to. Fallen U.S. soldier Patrick Tinnell and 14-year-old Colin Sasseen, who lost his life while skateboarding, were both recognized as part of the commemoration.
The public announcement also signified June 21 as Go Skateboarding Day, which the mayor described as an activity that provides multiple benefits.
Members of local skateboard company, Black Lodge Skateboards, also attended Wednesday’s event. Owner and designer Rick Borton and team manager Mitch Thompson both rode the skatepark with young skateboarders. Borton, who says his company was created two years ago, works out of Havasu and began his own skateboarding journey in 1984.
“I got my first pro model probably in 1986. It was a Steve Caballero board and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Borton said. “I want to get young people interested in skateboarding. That’s what this is really all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.