State and local governments are still scrambling to figure out exactly what the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act means for their bottom line, but it appears that $2.6 billion will go directly to cities, towns and counties in Arizona – including $13.3 million for Lake Havasu City.
A press release from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D – Arizona) and analysis of the bill by the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee both report that $2.6 billion will be set aside for cities, towns and counties throughout the state.
Sinema’s office also provided a list of how much each city, town and county can expect to receive. According to Sinema Havasu will receive $13.3 million in federal relief money which is more than twice the $6.4 million the city received through the CARES Act in 2020. Meanwhile Bullhead City is expected to receive $9.76 million in federal aid and Kingman will get $7.40 million.
Mohave County is slated to receive $41.15 million in federal relief according to Sinema.
“The information is all very new,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is something that we didn’t request. We are taking a close look at the information and all the rules that are tied to this coming to Lake Havasu City.”
Knudson said the community and the City Council will ultimately determine how the city spends the money once it is received.
“My immediate thoughts are in regards to the infrastructure in Lake Havasu City and making sure that is taken care of for the long term,” Knudson said.
Havasu received $6.4 million from the CARES Act last year with almost half of that money going to creating a municipal courthouse. The City Council approved using about $2 million for a down payment on the former Havasu Fitness property where the courthouse will be located. Later, the council approved using another $1.1 million to complete payments for the courthouse property. The council also approved using $2,431,580 of its CARES money to implement the results of the salary study which resulted in raises for most city employees. Council also gave a $250,000 grant to the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance to help struggling local businesses pay their bills. The City Council also earmarked about $500,000 to purchase various equipment for the police and fire departments.
Havasu still has about $100,000 CARES money that has not been allocated yet.
Knudson said he expects the money from the American Rescue Plan Act will come with some strings attached, and city staff is still working to figure out exactly how the money can be used.
According to an email from Arizona League of Cities and Towns to Lake Havasu City on Thursday, the funds are expected to be paid in two equal payments 12 months apart. Both payments must be completely spent by Dec. 31, 2024. Arizona will have 30 days to distribute the funds to cities, towns and counties once it receives them, and the state cannot put any conditions on the money’s use.
The Arizona League of Cities and Towns says that cities will be able to use the money for a variety of purposes, including to “respond to the public health emergency” which includes providing assistance to households, small businesses, non-profits, or impacted industries. The money could also be used to support essential workers, or government services according to the League’s reading of the new law. Necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure would also be allowed with the funds.
The money cannot be deposited into pension funds. The League of Cities and Towns said states are not allowed to use any funds to directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue, but said in its email to cities that it cannot find a similar restriction that applies to cities in the law.
Last night, President Biden – he man elected by the American people – spoke with eloquent empathy about what the last year has done to our nation and outlined that that we – the American people (sorry, no anti-American Republicans allowed – my words not his) can do to bring an end to the trump virus that, so far, has killed over 530,000 American men, women and children. He gave us all hope that by working together – a far cry from he hate-filled lies spewed by the Former Guy – we can defeat this enemy just as we defeated Ais in WW2.
Now, lest anyone forget, here is what the Former Guy had to say last year –
“It’s just affecting Democrat cities and Democrat states. “
“It’s safe to reopen. “
“It’s going to disappear in April, when it gets warm.”
“Wearing a mask is a personal choice. “
“Even the CDC guidelines say masks aren’t necessary.”
“It’s a hoax. “
“We have it contained.”
“It’s going to disappear.”
