The Lake Havasu softball team earned a dominating 15-3 road victory over Coconino on Saturday.
It’s the Knights’ fifth straight win and have outscored opponents 82-14 during their streak. Their record currently stands at 10-3 and are the No. 4 ranked team in the 5A Conference. Saturday’s game ended after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Havasu got its offense going early with its top three hitters loading the bases in the first inning, which ended with the Knights leading 4-0 lead.
“We were just right on the ball,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “The top of the lineup got up and we used our speed. I felt pretty confident after that first inning and the girls did a good job in each inning.”
The Knights continued to roll with four runs in the second inning, followed by one run in the third, four more in the fourth and three in the sixth. The only inning the Knights didn’t score was in the fifth, but they had players reach base with Leah Huffman drawing a walk and Carli Maley hitting a single.
“The score ended up being run ruled in the sixth, but as we were playing, it seemed a lot closer,” Thompson said. “Coconino could really hit and defensively, we had some really nice plays to get us out of innings.”
Starting pitcher Alysen Rieth pitched a complete game and Thompson said the junior had her off-speed pitches working. The junior allowed three runs and tossed two strikeouts in six innings.
The Panthers scored one run in the first inning and added two more in the fourth.
“(In the first inning), the umpire’s strike zone was pretty tight, but Alysen did a really good job just working with it,” Rieth said. “As the game went on, Alysen got stronger. She had more control and the off speed was working really well. We had a lot of ground ball outs.
“Leah had a really nice diving catch at centerfield. We had a couple of nice snags at third. It was just a nice complete game by my entire defense. I just felt the girls did a really good job. It was a playoff type of game where they played all parts of it.”
Up next
The Knights host the Mohave Thunderbirds (3-11) in a rivalry matchup on Tuesday at 3 p.m. It’s the final home game of the regular season for Havasu. The Knights are scheduled to conclude the regular season on the road against Lee Williams (2-14) on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.