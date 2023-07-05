Lake Havasu City was bustling throughout an extra-long, and particularly hot, Fourth of July weekend this year.
The summer heat is always expected in Havasu during July, but the holiday weekend fell under an excessive heat warning this year as daily high temperature reached 115 on Saturday, 118 Sunday, and 117 on Monday before topping out at 110 on Independence Day. The overnight lows only dipped below 90 degrees briefly early Tuesday morning.
But the heat didn’t stop visitors from coming to town. Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy said the crowds started showing up at the state park on Thursday, and the campground has been completely booked through the holiday. Havasu Riviera Marina Manager Jeremy Hendrick said all of the boat slips in the new marina have been completely booked since Friday as well.
Both Roddy and Hendrick said the day use traffic has also been steady throughout the past five days. Hendrick said the marina’s parking lot has been at about 90% capacity.
Hendrick and Roddy also both said that it has also been a safe holiday, at least through about midday on Tuesday.
“Up to this point, the safety record is outstanding,” Roddy said. “We haven’t had any major issues, which is something we are always concerned about at this time. A lot of that is due to the coordination between the Sheriff’s boating division, the police boating division, the ground patrols, and our staff working very well together.”
Roddy said the state park has also been particularly mindful of the heat this year, for both staff and visitors.
“People have been preparing for the heat. We have seen a couple heat-related issues, but nothing of the numbers that we fear,” Roddy said. “We have coolers with ice and water on each of our vehicles, and we share that with the folks in the park. When we are talking to people we ask about their water supply, and encouraging that with everybody that comes through. We also have it available when we see signs of distress.”
Roddy said the water staff distributed came from donations from various community partners.
Hendrick and Roddy also said there was a fair amount of turnover amongst guests throughout the extra-long weekend – although the boat slips and campsites remained sold out throughout all five days. Many visitors reserved their space for Thursday or Friday through Sunday. But when they left a new guest took their place for Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s almost like the town has had two different crowds,” Hendrick said. “We had our weekend crowd come in, then they left and we had a whole other crowd come in on Monday – as many people as we have leaving today we have the same number of people checking back in.”
Roddy said day use visitation numbers have also been strong throughout the holiday. Using 2017 as a comparison – the last time the Fourth of July fell on a Tuesday – Roddy said the still unofficial numbers from this weekend appear a little higher across the board.
As an example, Roddy said in 2017 there were more than 4,000 visitors, which is roughly equivalent to a busy Saturday most summer weekends. He said he expects this year’s Monday visitation to be even higher once the numbers are tallied.
