Lake Havasu City continues to wait for its share of $6.6 million from the American Recovery Act to be made available, but it is still unclear if the city will be able to spend that money whenever it arrives.
Havasu held its first public discussions about its share of federal covid relief money – expected to amount to $13.3 million dollars paid in equal installments spaced 12 months apart – during the City Council’s budget work session. City Manager Jess Knudson told the council during session last Thursday that the city was told to expect the money by the end of the week. But on Wednesday Knudson said Havasu still has not received the funds from the federal government.
Even so, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the money has been included in the proposed budget for next fiscal year, but the city has not yet made any suggestions about how to spend the money.
“We are still not clear – even with the guidance that we received recently from (The U.S.) Treasury – what items are eligible for expenditures,” Olsen told the council.
During the work session, Mayor Cal Sheehy said the guidelines released earlier last week by the U.S. Treasury Department look much different than what Arizona’s federal delegation told the city the intentions were when the bill was crafted.
“They wanted it to be open and able to be used as the citizens deemed necessary for their communities,” Sheehy said. “It doesn’t look like that at all. … This is completely different than what we were initially told when they were going through the legislative process.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said, as he understands the guidance, the money seems to be geared more towards cities that had a rough year.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she came away with the impression that cities will only be able to use the money if they are able to show a drop in revenue. That suggests that perhaps Lake Havasu City, which saw higher than expected revenue nearly across the board, will not be able to spend the money at all.
Sheehy agreed that may end up being the case, but said it is still important for the city to include the funds in its budget for next fiscal year – even if no specific purpose is identified – because that would allow the city to spend it in the event that a suitable use is identified later on.
One week later, Knudson said the city is still working to try to make sense of the guidelines but little progress has been made.
“We are having conversations with other cities and towns in Arizona,” Knudson said. “Right now we are all dealing with the same kind of issues – it is not easily explained. “We don’t fund the school district, we don’t have hospital staff employed by the city, we are not at a point where there were any funds impacted in the last 12 months with regards to tourism or otherwise. So it is not immediately clear that the city would be able to spend these dollars.”
