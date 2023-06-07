The Havasu Stingrays Swim team hosted its 10th Annual Memorial Lake Swim in honor of former coach Mike Taylor yesterday.
Taylor was the Havasu Stingrays coach in the early 2000s, and created the annual lake swim in order to challenge his swimmers. In those days, the lake swim’s route began at Havasu Landing and continued all the way to Windsor Beach.
Taylor passed away 10 years ago at a swim meet in Flagstaff, Arizona.
“To carry on his tradition of challenging our swimmers on the team, we’ve continued that in his name and his honor,” Stingrays team mom Lacy Vessells said. “All the money raised goes towards a college scholarship fund for seniors graduating and going to college.”
Because the Lake Havasu waters became busier over the past decade, the Stingrays decided to change the route of the annual lake swim two years ago.
“Thanks to the city, they allow us to shut down the channel and the swimmers are completely safe from oncoming boats,” Vessells said.
Nine boats consisting of Mohave County sheriffs, San Bernardino County sheriffs and the Lake Havasu City fire department were out on the water ensuring the safety of the swimmers the entire time.
Twenty five swimmers of all ages participated in the 3-mile swim beginning at Rotary Beach and continuing through the Bridgewater Channel and back. The youngest swimmer was 9 years old and the oldest was 57 years old.
Zoey Anstie finished first overall with a time of 1:15.40. Luke McNay was the first boy to finish with a time of 1:21.50.
To qualify for this open water swim, athletes have to complete a 200-lap swim in under two hours.
Although the annual swim is hosted by Havasu Stingrays Swim team, it is open to other members of the community. A few local triathlon athletes participated this year alongside the Stingrays swimmers.
Shelly Lynn, 52-year old avid swimmer and triathlon athlete, finished second overall and first in the over-18 division with a time of 1:25.38.
“I’ve always just had fun working out and being outside,” Lynn said. “But my motto forever has been, ‘Use it or lose it,’ so when I’m 63, I’d still like to be able to (exercise), and when I’m 73 maybe still do it, just not as fast.”
Lynn was a lifeguard for 27 years and has swam competitively and recreationally her whole life.
“I have so much energy, I’m annoying!” Lynn chuckled. “I just want to be healthy and be able to enjoy life.”
Lynn often swims to the casino early in the morning with her family escorting her in their pontoon, sipping on coffee and enjoying the sunrise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.