An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but this year parents will be relying on those doctors before Lake Havasu City classrooms reopen to students.
Vaccinations will be a necessity for students returning to class later this fall. But with the cancellation of the city’s annual “Havasu Stick’em” vaccination event, those vaccinations will be harder to come by. The event has provided hundreds of vaccinations each year to children at the start of the school year, and according to Mohave County Health Public Health Director Denise Burley, they will be essential during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The immunization program at the Arizona Department of Health Services is still requiring that all students have the required vaccinations,” Burley said. “The requirements have not been waived or rescinded in response to the coronavirus. Vaccinations are required for all students, whether school is in-person or virtual.”
Students will be able to receive their vaccinations at the Mohave County Public Health Department, by appointment only, or from their respective health care providers.
“The ongoing crisis has been a challenge and has forced us to change our clinic process so we can continue to immunize the children of Mohave County in a safe and timely manner,” Burley said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those vaccines will be necessary for the upcoming influenza season. Vaccinations will ultimately be expected to reduce strain on local healthcare providers and reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses that might burden the state’s healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.
To schedule a vaccination appointment with the Mohave County Public Health Department’s nursing division, call 928-753-0714.
