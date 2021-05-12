As the end of the school year draws closer more Lake Havasu High School students are being recognized for their achievements during the year.
Wednesday, LHHS held the Career and Technical Education Awards ceremonies where students in programs like graphic design and app design were celebrated for completing certifications, qualifying for national competitions and general excellence in their programs.
CTE Director Marsha Becker kicked off the ceremony by welcoming parents and students to the performing arts center and remarking on the abnormal school year.
“What a year we have all experienced,” Becker said. “From online to hybrid to in-person to block schedule teaching, it seems like we just get the hands of things and then it changes on us again. This year taught us about flexibility, about new ways of teaching and how to preserve.”
After Becker’s introduction CTE teacher got on the stage one by one and handed out awards to their students.
Some CTE students received certifications that they had been working on all year like Hunter Godfrey and Adam Hagen earning certificates in automotive service excellence or Bryce Clark and CJ Testa who earned an ACA Premier Pro certificates.
Other students were recognized for placing in national competitions like Gracie Beaumont and Brynn Welde who qualified for the International Thespian Society competition.
The other award given out was the Shining Knights awards, an award where recipients are picked by their teachers for all the effort they put in during the school year.
All of the CTE teachers talk at length about what made the Shining Knights and other student’s special but Digital communications teacher Kristal Norman summed up what makes CTE classes so special.
“I wanted to just say that in CTE we are pretty lucky,” Norman said. “Students are here because they want to be here. I mean students have to take math. English, science and history but they don’t have to take journalism. Especially not for four years.”
The ceremony finished with graduating students being awarded their WAVE CTE honor cord that they can wear during the May 20 graduation.
