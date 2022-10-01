Street Vigil

In this photo from October 2017, Priscilla Olivas lights a candle at a street vigil along the Las Vegas Strip in the days after the shooting at Mandalay Bay.

 Washington Post file

Many Havasu residents were among those killed five years ago at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shootings.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel surrounded by an arsenal of guns. A little after 10 p.m. Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival right outside his window, firing over 1,000 rounds. When police finally entered Paddock’s hotel room an hour later, he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.