Many Havasu residents were among those killed five years ago at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shootings.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel surrounded by an arsenal of guns. A little after 10 p.m. Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival right outside his window, firing over 1,000 rounds. When police finally entered Paddock’s hotel room an hour later, he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The massacre became the deadliest mass shooting in American history with Paddock being responsible for wounding 850 people and killing 58. Lake Havasu City residents were among those staggering statistics and while so much about this shooting remains unknown (like the shooter’s motive) there is this one undeniable fact.
Lake Havasu City stepped up when it saw its own hurting.
Linda Seaver, Executive Director for the Havasu Community Health Foundation, says that only a couple of days after the shooting it became clear the foundation “had to do something.”
The foundation identified 90 people in Lake Havasu City who were affected by the shooting, Seaver said. Not every one of those 90 were affected in the same way.
Desert Hills firefighter Kurt Fowler was at the music festival with his family and suffered a shot to his right ankle that shattered his leg, according to his gofundme. Havasu residents Elizabeth Sarjeant and Kay Lanzi both had children at the music festival.
“When I answered (my son’s) call, he was running and I could actually hear the bullets on the phone while I was talking to him,” Lanzi told “Today’s News Herald” in 2017. “He wasn’t hurt but he was traumatized, they’re all traumatized.”
HCHF doesn’t have its own counselors but Seaver says the organization realized after listening to victims it could be most useful by helping connect them with counselors.
“That’s one thing we can do and do well,” Seaver said. “Reaching out to both entities and bringing them together.”
So the foundation set up a meeting in the Bridgeview Room at Shugrues, inviting all the victims in the community and local counselors. Along with counselors from the Lake Havasu Unified School District and Hospice of Havasu, Seaver says she was also able to get David McIntyre and his team to drive up from Phoenix.
Previously, McIntyre and his team were sent to Newtown, Connecticut to assist in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting.
At that first meeting, Seaver says around 80 victims attended along with 18 counselors. Seaver says they broke out into groups of about 10 to 15 victims per one counselor for group therapy.
“They needed to talk to each other peer to peer,” Seaver said. “Because they know what it is like to see the person next to them shot and killed.”
Some victims were still in too much of a state of shock to speak, Seaver said but by the end of the session it was clear meeting up was therapeutic for the victims.
“We couldn’t get them out of the room,” Seaver said. “So the one thing we left that night with was (the victims) want to continue.”
Seaver says the group went on to meet two to three more time at the Havasu Regional Medical Center Learning Center. The healing that went on during these sessions, Seaver says was unlike anything she or others had seen before.
“To see the love in that room was absolutely amazing,” Seaver said. “It was things that some of the counselors said they had never witnessed.”
Eventually the number of attendees shrunk as victims became mentally better off, but Seaver says even after five years she knows this is a wound that many of the victims are still healing from.
“Many of us from the foundation are still thinking about them,” Seaver said.
Local survivors have continued to keep in contact, gathering once a year at The Nautical to commemorate the event. According to the AP local survivor, Sue Nelson regularly travels to Vegas for memorial events where she hands out lapel pins marked with “We Remember 10.1.17 #Honors58.”
