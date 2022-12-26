As the year wraps up, a recreational riding group based in Lake Havasu City has shown gratitude to surrounding organizations and businesses. The Havasu SXS Trail Association has been operating with its nonprofit status for over seven years, according to Stephanie Beeby, member and special events representative.
The group’s membership count currently stands at over 700 individuals, in addition to 30 business members.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, members of the group handed out packages of See’s Candies to local first responders, including Lake Havasu City Police Department, Lake Havasu City’s fire departments, Air Method’s Native Air Ambulance, Desert Hills Fire District and Mohave County Sheriff Lake Havasu City Substation.
The group also made a monetary donation to Havasu’s H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center on Thursday morning. The donated check of $1,500 will go towards the center’s Food 4 Kidz Program, which focuses on supplying kid-appropriate weekend food to at-risk and homeless children attending local schools.
According to the center’s executive director, Mary Lou O’Connell, participating children use the free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs at their schools. O’Connell describes her program as one that supplements the food received by the children during the school week by providing them with a weekend option.
“With the increase in the costs of everything, some of these families are struggling to make ends meet,” O’Connell said. “If it wasn’t for organizations like this helping us, we couldn’t help others.”
Approximately 380 children are being served through the Food 4 Kidz program, O’Connell said on Thursday. She also states that Havasu’s Parks and Recreation department is another outlet that receives the additional food for children under their supervision.
In addition to their charitable donations, the Trail Association works on maintaining the cleanliness and safety of sections of desert land. Beeby states her group currently holds a contract with the Bureau of Land Management that allows them to work within the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge area up to I-40.
“We promote positive desert use through education, grooming and cleanup,” Beeby shared. “We are slated to groom over 200 miles of desert trails in 2023.”
For more information on the Havasu SXS Trail Association, visit their website at havasusxs.com.
(1) comment
Thank you goes out to that group!
