Lake Havasu City officials are moving on a project they hope will breathe new life into Havasu’s Downtown district. A request for qualifications was issued to contractors by the city earlier this week, with the intent of starting a project years in the making.
Four years ago, there was celebration and fanfare in Havasu, when a plan by city leaders netted Havasu a cool $2 million in Frontier Communications’ “America’s Best Communities” competition. The plan, “Vision 2020,” was crafted by a consortium of officials from the Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development, business and city leaders – all with the goal of guiding Havasu’s growth for decades to come. But even after the competition was over, officials have never stopped planning for what comes next.
One of the plan’s biggest projects, known as the Downtown Catalyst Project, will use $1 million in the city’s winnings from that competition. The city’s request for qualifications was issued on Friday, announced Havasu’s willingness to accept contractor proposals on the project until March 3.
According to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, the overall plan for the Downtown Catalyst Project has shifted slightly in the past several years. The city once intended for the PED to solicit contractors from the private sector, but the city has now chosen to move forward in a different direction, Knudson said.
The city will accept proposals from qualified firms to provide professional design services and construction documents for proposed work in the area of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive – today known as Springberg McAndrew Park.
“The city is partnering with the PED to solicit an architect, and eventually find a contractor to determine how best to use the space,” Knudson said. “We hope to use the space to support events like the ones that have taken place at (Springberg McAndrew Park) over the past several years. Our intent is to use the project to enhance social gathering activities at the location.”
According to Knudson, the project is expected to draw residents and visitors to the city’s downtown district to support local businesses. About 1.5 acres of the park will be used in the upcoming project, which is proposed to include a pedestrian bridge across Pima Wash, restroom facilities, a stage, electrical hookups, WIFI and lighting.
“We’re going through the solicitation process, and we hope to get information from the public and stakeholders. I hope to see a shovel touch the ground by the end of the year, but at this point that might be optimistic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.