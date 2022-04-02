The National Education Association recently reported that based on a survey conducted of its members in January, 55% of educators say they are ready to leave the teaching profession earlier than planned. This is up from 37% in August.
Upon approving the Fiscal Year 2023 compensation package, the Lake Havasu Unified School District and its Governing Board are acknowledging a focus on the recruitment and retention of current and future certified staff, as well as classified and hourly support staff.
Moving forward, certified staff will see a 7% base salary increase, which will be calculated from the Fiscal Year 2022 base salary. Starting in the next fiscal year, beginning teacher pay will begin at $39,000.
According to Director of Business Services Michael Murray, one key area the Budget Committee focused on was increasing the starting teacher salary.
“If we want to make it a bit easier for HR and our building principals and supervisors who are trying to get staff to come into our buildings and district and hire them, we’re completely aware that we have to be a little more competitive and continue to increase our salaries to be competitive. I wouldn’t say $39,000 is extremely competitive, but it is a step in the right direction,” Murray explained.
Classified and hourly support staff will also see a pay increase coming their way. The approved compensation package allows for a $1.35 per hour raise or 7% increase, whichever is greater.
“We are mindful of the world around us and our competition. When you can go to a fast food restaurant and make $15an hour, it’s kind of hard to attract someone here in the district making $13 an hour,” Murray said. “We are mindful of that, but we are not always going to be able to compete with the private sector. Sometimes they have an advantage we don’t have, but we can try to be as competitive as possible.”
Besides recruitment and retention of staff, the committee also took factors such as cost of living into consideration. The price of housing, goods and services and inflation continue to increase, which is something the district simply cannot ignore.
“We know there are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people who are trying to make an honest living, work hard, and get paid for what they do,” Murray said. “They have families and obligations, they have things they are trying to take care of in their own personal lives. Cost of living is always on our minds…We’re looking at everything around us and trying to make sure that our decisions are in line with our current realities.”
LHUSD will be continuing to pay 100% of the medical benefit premiums for employees, and is increasing bi-weekly pay base instead of having a one time cost of living adjustment.
