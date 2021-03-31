Teachers at Lake Havasu Unified School District will receive $1,000 raises next year.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board approved a compensation package that provides a $1,000 raise to certified staff’s based salaries.
During a special meeting held Wednesday, the district’s board members voted to approve the new pay structure for the 2021-22 school year. The package contained salary and benefit proposals recommended by a district budget committee made up of LHUSD administrators, certified and classified staff and governing board members.
The new compensation package includes a base salary increase of $1,000 for certified staff members who work 188 to 225 days a year. For certified staffers who work 226 to 261 days a year the base salary will increase by $1,200.
For classified staff, the compensation package provides an hourly raise of 40 cents.
The district has 297 full-time certificated employees according to its 2021 expenditure budget.
“I am incredibly proud of LHUSD for being able to make incremental changes in salaries that support being able to hire and retain effective staff,” LHUSD Director of Personal Jaime Festa-Daigle said. “The staff that serve our students either directly or indirectly ensure that LHUSD students will receive an excellent education. Our goal is always to be better for the students we serve.”
Board Member Eric Aurand echoed Festa-Daigle’s statement, saying that the district budget committee was thinking about how they can make the education experience better for students.
“What was very interesting to me was that the common consensus of the group was that every decision they made was with the lens of how would it help the kids,” Aurand said.
All district employees also will receive a one-time cost-of-living adjustment of 4.5 percent. Employees will receive the COLA over two separate checks during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The compensation package also includes an increase in the annual medical benefit premiums paid by the district to $9,575.88. Previously, the district paid $9,417.96. For employees who elect to use the high deductible health plan, the district will contribute $694.80 to their health savings account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.