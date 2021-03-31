Zach and Brandon VerBrugge love being on the water, out away from it all, fishing to their heart’s content with their dad at the helm. Zach, 16, is a junior at Lake Havasu High School, and his brother Brandon, 14, is a freshman.
And they make a pretty great team.
The VerBrugge brothers competed in the Arizona High School Bass Fishing State Championship on Saturday at Lake Mitry in Yuma — and they snagged the tournament’s top title.
With five fish weighing in at 12.54 pounds, they won trophies, Taipan fishing rods, $500 scholarships to the schools of their choosing, and an invite to the National Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina this summer, their dad Greg VerBrugge said. Greg captains the boat for the brothers because they aren’t old enough just yet.
“Everything went perfectly,” Zach said, reminiscing on the win. Brandon added that it was a little slow for about an hour, but after that, they were reeling in the catches.
Zach said they were “flipping some tules,” which is a technique used for fishing in lakeside brush that involves a lighter landing with the bait and shallow catches from a short distance.
After the big win, they’re now focused on preparing for the South Carolina tournament at the end of June.
“We’ll be practicing different techniques out on our lake because our lake is so diverse,” Zach said, “and we can learn something here and then go use the same technique in [South Carolina].”
They’re part of the LHHS Anglers Club, and Zach’s been in it since he was a freshman. But the pandemic brought clubs and organizations to a halt at the high school, so club members have been practicing on their own.
“We haven’t really had our club start up yet because they weren’t able to have clubs,” Brandon explained. But they all get together to fish because a lot of the club members are “good friends with each other.”
They love the club because it’s the perfect way to get more opportunities to fish and meet more people that enjoy the same thing, Zach said.
Another part of their national championship preparations is fundraising for the 2,000-mile journey. The brothers are looking for sponsors to help pay for lodging and gas, and tackle is always appreciated as well — “anything, really,” Zach added.
Those interested in sponsoring the brothers’ journey can call Zach at 928-733-8433.
