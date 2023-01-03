Kaden Abal

Kaden Abal

A Lake Havasu City teenager was killed Friday when his dirt bike was involved in a collision with a side-by-side off-road vehicle near Standard Wash.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, Kaden Abal, 18, was riding in the wash area and the vehicles hit each other head-on around a curve.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.