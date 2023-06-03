Grandparents often have stories to share, and 15-year-old Jamisen Darling is making sure her Jewish great-grandmother’s stories get a wide audience.

Debuting her first exhibit is Young Curators of Havasu participant Jamisen, who recently completed the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s youth program. Basing her exhibit on her late great-grandmother, Ruth Kahn Darling, Jamisen shares with the public the active life lived by her family’s late matriarch.

