Grandparents often have stories to share, and 15-year-old Jamisen Darling is making sure her Jewish great-grandmother’s stories get a wide audience.
Debuting her first exhibit is Young Curators of Havasu participant Jamisen, who recently completed the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s youth program. Basing her exhibit on her late great-grandmother, Ruth Kahn Darling, Jamisen shares with the public the active life lived by her family’s late matriarch.
Included in the exhibit, which is aptly named “My Bubbie,” are several items that once belonged to Jamisen’s great-grandmother. Looking through the display, museum visitors will find personal photographs of the late Darling dating back to her infancy.
A handmade blanket that was woven by Jamisen’s great-grandmother along with belongings showcasing her handwriting are also laid out for visitors to view.
Describing her late relative as a lively woman, Jamisen says her great-grandmother began volunteering at a local police station at the age of 86. Despite having just started her retirement, Darling quickly became involved at the station and remained there for over a decade. Jamisen’s great-grandmother continued as a volunteer until the week before her death at 99 years old.
“She wasn’t a person who liked to stay idle, she liked to always be doing something,” Jamisen said. “I learned a lot more about her doing this project because I got to do the deep dive and learn a whole bunch of stuff about her.”
In attendance during Jamisen’s opening ceremony were her parents, aunt and cousins. Her grandmother and grandfather also traveled to the museum to support the exhibit, the latter of whom is the son of the late Darling, Jamisen says.
The exhibit will be open for viewing until mid-June, said Jillian Usher, the museum’s outgoing executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.