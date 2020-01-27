A young Lake Havasu City entrepreneur is the latest to join the Havasu Partnership for Economic Development’s F106 project.
The owner of Explorer Technology LLC, 18-year-old Jona Silverstein uses 3D printing hardware and electronic components to produce lithium batteries for use in scuba lights, diver propulsion vehicles and other equipment. According to Silverstein, he is one of only three producers of batteries for scuba lights in the U.S., and the only one in the country to produce lithium batteries for diver propulsion vehicles.
“It’s a niche market,” Silverstein said. “My goal was to alleviate the need for divers to charge their equipment on the boats themselves. They can just charge their batteries at home for the weekend, go out and not have to worry about recharging them.”
Silverstein began making batteries out of personal necessity, but soon expanded into the marketplace.
“I needed batteries myself,” Silverstein said. “I decided that if I had to go through the process of building them, I might as well build all of them, since I have the tools for it.”
Silverstein has already begun production of his hardware, which he says can be used to power other devices such as sound systems and other equipment. He’s expecting a new batch of power cells to arrive at his business next week.
“Business has been good so far,” Silverstein said. “My biggest customers have been divers on the East Coast, and Florida cave divers … I can assemble batteries for pretty much anything based on need and demand.”
Silverstein was raised in Havasu, and attended Lake Havasu High School. He sees his youth as an asset in pursuing future business opportunities.
“Now is the time to do it,” Silverstein said. “I’d rather fail in my 20s than in my 50s when I’m nearing retirement. I have a chance to succeed … and even if I go backward, I still have a chance to start again.”
Explorer Technology is one of the newest additions to the Partnership of Economic Development’s F106 project. The project is a partnership of smaller, technology-oriented businesses operating beneath a single office space. In time, economic development officials hope the F106 concept will shape the development of a new, large-scale co-work space on McCulloch Boulevard.
