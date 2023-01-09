Lake Havasu City Police say officers have arrested two teenagers in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened near Walmart late Friday night.
According to a Sunday news release from the police department, two people were confronted by two males in a dark pickup truck while driving out of the Walmart parking lot Friday night. The victims were leaving the lot when they heard four shots being fired from the direction of the truck. Neither victim, nor the vehicle, were struck, police said.
The truck was later found by patrol officers in the 3100 block of Maracaibo Drive. Officers said the truck was occupied by a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both Lake Havasu City residents.
The boys were arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted homicide and four counts of conducting a drive-by shooting, police said. The 16-year-old was also charged with unlawful flight, criminal speeding and reckless driving, police said.
Officers confiscated a .22 caliber rifle as evidence.
The boys were booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. Police aren’t revealing the identities of the boys because they are juveniles.
Police say the truck was also involved in a car chase with patrol officers in a separate incident that occurred prior to the shooting incident. The driver of the truck fled from officers when they attempted to make a traffic stop, resulting in a short chase that allowed the occupants to elude officers.
