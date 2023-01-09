Lake Havasu City Police say officers have arrested two teenagers in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened near Walmart late Friday night.

According to a Sunday news release from the police department, two people were confronted by two males in a dark pickup truck while driving out of the Walmart parking lot Friday night. The victims were leaving the lot when they heard four shots being fired from the direction of the truck. Neither victim, nor the vehicle, were struck, police said.

