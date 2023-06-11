A new tour agency celebrated its official launch at The Nautical Beachfront Resort on Thursday.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize Havasu Tiki Tours’ opening day. Co-managers Brendan Willigan and Greyson Brady along with employee Keira Scott welcomed members of the resort and the Chamber during Thursday’s celebration.
Havasu Tiki Tours is a local branch under the Original Tiki Tours franchise, Brady says. Brady and Willigan both operated a similar tour company in Lake George, New York before their relocation to Havasu on March 1, Willigan adds.
After their arrival, Willigan and Brady wanted to open a local branch to continue providing lake tours to guests. The completion of the tiki boat was finished during Memorial Day weekend, Willigan states, which marked the start of their business.
“We’re from New York, so it looked like an intimidating place as far as people and the whole social party scene, but everybody has been extremely welcoming and we sincerely appreciate it,” Willigan said.
The floating tiki boat can systematically hold up to 20 guests and two crew members, the latter of which is mandatory for a tour.
Guests who reserve a tour must bring their own beverages and food onto the boat, Willigan adds. The boat is fully equipped with a stereo system, wi-fi capabilities, a television, bathroom and washroom, and complimentary ice and coolers. Adult and children-sized life jackets are also stored on board in the case of emergencies, Brady says.
The construction of the boat boasts two 12-foot bars that can accommodate guests. Additional cosmetic touches include swivel barstools, countertop cup holders and storage hooks under the bar tops.
“We ran into some delays as far as the build, but everybody here has just been absolutely amazing,” Willigan added. “Anytime that there’s a tour, we’re gonna be here to serve.”
Currently, three hourly tours are offered for interested parties. The price for a standard 75-minute tour is $60 per person. Longer cruises, such as the 4-hour tour, cost guests an estimated rate of $1,100 after taxes, Willigan explains. An 8-hour tour is also available for guests who want an all-day cruise on the lake.
Havasu Tiki Tours will be docked at The Nautical and operate on a seven days a week schedule, including holidays. Guests can find the boat at the courtesy docks, which are located directly below the walkway closest to the Nautical’s registration office.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the help of so many people. The (Nautical) general manager Scott Barrett has been phenomenal and has bent over backwards to get us whatever we need,” Brady said. “We look forward to developing long lasting relationships all throughout the community for years to come!”
For more information or to schedule a tour with Havasu Tiki Tours, visit havasutikitours.com or call 928-754-0220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.