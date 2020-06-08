Lake Havasu City will need an answer for how to fund its water system a year sooner than previously anticipated.
On May 26, the City Council heard a presentation from Mark Reader, the Marketing Director with Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, Inc., that took an in-depth look at the Irrigation and Drainage District. The IDD is a unique way to fund a water system that uses a property tax levy of $268.85 per acre to generate about $5.7 million in revenue annually. Until now, Havasu has been operating under the assumption that the IDD would dissolve in July, 2023, but Reader informed the council that based on his firm’s reading of applicable state statues the district would sunset about a year earlier — on July 1, 2022.
“We have always known, long-range, that the IDD was set to expire,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is disappointing to learn that it moved up nearly 12 months from what was originally anticipated, but the conversations with the community will start now so that we can understand what the best solution is going forward to be able to operate the water and wastewater system.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said the new end date reflects a more complete understanding of applicable law. He said because the law used to create the IDD has since been removed from state statute, there were some caveats and nuance involved with determining when the IDD would end.
Knudson said Lake Havasu City has done business with Reader and Stifel Nicolaus Co. in the past, and they agreed to take a look at the situation in greater detail at no cost to the city.
“We got some attorneys that are specialized in this type of language and these types of situations that have dug in and spun it out in further detail,” Knudson said.
History of the IDD
The Irrigation and Drainage District was formed by Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch in 1963-64 with bonds issued, primarily to help fund water infrastructure improvements in then-unincorporated Havasu.
“It was kind of a hybrid way for the city to get started – it is the only one in the state that I am aware of,” Reader said.
In 1978, residents voted to dissolve the IDD and incorporate Lake Havasu City – making the City Council the trustees of the IDD.
The IDD was set to expire in the ‘90s, but the city extended the life of the IDD in 1993 by borrowing an additional $4.1 million. Lake Havasu City still owes $30,000 from the refunding done in 1993, with a payments of $10,000 made each year on July 1. Reader explained that the bonds can be paid off at any time by the city at no penalty, but doing so would also end the tax revenues produced by the district.
“It has a unique history in your city over many years,” Reader said. “A state law was active that allowed Lake Havasu City to incorporate based on the existence of the IDD and the Sanitary District, as an alternative method to incorporation. This state law deemed the City Council as trustees for the IDD and the Sanitary District pending dissolution. The laws to create and operate and IDD no longer exist in state statues so therefore we cannot create another IDD.”
When the IDD goes away, so too will the $5.7 million in revenue that it generates to pay for the city’s water system. In order to continue to provide water to residents, the city will need to select a plan for how to preserve or replace that revenue.
One possibility for the city would be to reissue debt to extend the life of the IDD, similar to what was done in 1993.
“That is one option, although not everybody agrees that that is a legally viable option,” Knudson said.
Forming a new district
Although the state statute that allowed the formation of the IDD no longer exists, Reader identified two other types of districts that Havasu could potentially form to fill a similar role – though the process could be tricky and both districts have their drawbacks.
“The process of creating a new special district for the purposes of levying tax or assessment will be complex, time consuming, and uncertain as to its outcome,” Reader warned the council.
When asked during the meeting, Reader said he couldn’t think of another city in Arizona that utilizes a special district to pay for water service.
“It is a very unique situation for a water or a wastewater system to be funded through some type of a property tax assessment,” Knudson said. “Normally it is assessed based on usage.”
Community Facilities District
Reader said a Community Facilities District could be formed to help fill some of the gap in funding left by the sunset of the IDD, but state statute only allows a maximum 30 cent operation tax levy for every $100 of assessed value. Reader said that would work out to roughly $2.2 million – less than half of the amount generated by the IDD. The boundaries of the district would be confined to the city limits.
CFDs generally finance public infrastructure for master plan communities, commercial and utility projects, Reader said. Such a district would require at least 25 percent of landowners sign a petition, followed by public hearings, and an election of landowners and qualified electors.
The board of directors for the CFD would include the City Council and two outside board members, though Reader noted that there is potential legislation that would remove the requirement for the outside board members.
Revitalization District
The only other type of district that Stifel Nicolaus Co. was able to identify that would work for Havasu’s needs is a Revitalization District.
There is no cap on the amount of money an RD would be allowed to raise, and the boundaries determined by the city could include the unincorporated areas that use Lake Havasu City’s water system.
An RD would require at least 51 percent of property owners to sign a petition, followed by a public hearing. The district would then be run by a board of directors that would not include councilmembers.
“Those are the only two, conceptually, that they have come up with and we have come up with for consideration unless we wanted to go to the legislature and make some legislative changes,” Reader said. “We will continue to try to flush this out, but these were the two primary special districts outside the IDD that we have come up with up to this point.”
Utility rate increase
If the IDD expires in 2022 and no new district is formed to replace the funding, Havasu’s only other option to replace the $5.7 million shortfall that would result would be a rate increase.
Any changes to utility rates must go through a process laid out in state statute. Reader said that process takes roughly 90 to 100 days to complete, starting with a written economic and revenue plan completed by an independent rate consultant.
“Essentially we would create a business model and it would highlight the revenue increases,” Reader said. “It would then be placed on file with the city clerk and it would be placed on the city’s website at least 30 days prior to a public hearing. A public hearing would then be required, which would take place at least 60 days from the adoption of a notice of intention to raise rates.”
What’s next?
City officials say the presentation to the City Council was the first big step in determining what will come next, but more research into the options presented and more public discussion will be a major focus for Havasu over the next 18 to 20 months.
“Those dollars are needed to fund the nonprofit water system,” Knudson said. “So we would clearly need to have some type of decision made prior to that timeframe. As far as an exact deadline, I don’t have one. But it would have to be several months prior to the sunset of the IDD.”
As for the best path forward, Sheehy said there wasn’t really an obvious top choice following the presentation to council.
“I wasn’t pleased with any of the options, to be honest with you,” Sheehy said. “I think that the opportunities that are available to the citizens based on state law are restrictive for what has worked in Lake Havasu City with the IDD. With that being said, we can start looking at how users pay for water going forward, all the while having the property tax that is generated by the IDD go away. Now we have some groundwork of where we can begin these conversations about options.”
Knudson said his main focus at this point is to provide more specific information about how the proposed options would play out locally. He said the city already has a request for proposal out to perform a utility rate study to get more specifics about how that option would play out in practice.
“Now we need to figure out what those rates look like,” Knudson said. “How those rates will look will help us make an informed decision. We are drilling down for more information to get more specifics. So we started off with some big conversations and we will slowly get into some more details and in the end make the most informed decision.”
As more information is gathered, city officials say their plan is to keep citizens informed and to facilitate discussions on the topic. Those efforts are expected to really kick up once the Council finishes its work on the budget this month.
“We will use a variety of different mechanisms,” Sheehy said of engaging the public. “Certainly the Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager would be one of the outreaches. We will have work sessions with the council, and we will also have public hearings at City Council meetings to have the discussion and gather feedback from our citizens on what options they feel would best meet the needs of the community as a whole.”
