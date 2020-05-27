Lake Havasu City will receive about $6.4 million in federal stimulus funding from the governor’s office as part of a statewide recovery effort for Arizona cities and counties.
The governor’s office announced Wednesday that almost $600 million in coronavirus relief funding for local Arizona governments and nonprofits would be disbursed. About $441 million will be distributed in direct funding to cities, towns and counties that did not receive such funding earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
A list of planned disbursements Wednesday showed that Havasu would receive more of such funding than any other municipality in Mohave County, and nearly as much as the county itself. Kingman will receive $3.56 million from the wave of new funding, while Bullhead City will receive $4.6 million. Mohave County will receive $9.1 million.
“Our office has met with mayors and county leaders to hear directly how COVID-19 impacting their communities, and this plan delivers for them,” Gov. Ducey said Wednesday. “It maximizes flexibility and prioritizes getting dollars quickly to where they’re needed most. From our cities and towns to our hospitals, schools, tribal communities and more, we are all in this fight together.”
According to Lake Havasu City Assistant Manager Anthony Kozlowski, the city should have access to the funding within one week of submitting an expenditure application with the state of Arizona. When asked how the money would be spent in Havasu, Kozlowski cited the governor’s Wednesday statement:
“The allocated money will come from the state’s new AZCares Fund based on 2019 census data, under the same methodology used by the U.S. Department of Treasury when the agency disbursed federal (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding earlier this year. The money may be used by local governments to cover payroll costs of public health and safety employees, or to free local budget capacities to be used elsewhere.”
A full list of funding distributions throughout Arizona can be found on the governor’s website, at azgovernor.gov.
