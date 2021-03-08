Lake Havasu City officials have said they expect to be faced with some difficult decisions as they put together the budget this year, so the city plans to reach out to residents to get a better sense of what its priorities should be.
City Manager Jess Knudson said staff is putting the finishing touches on a community survey that will be sent to 8,000 randomly selected households of the roughly 30,000 households in Havasu. He expects the survey to be finished and sent out within the next 30 days. Havasu is planning to mail out 4,000 hard copies of the survey to be completed and mailed back with no postage fee required. Another 4,000 postcards will be mailed to households directing the resident to complete the same survey online.
Knudson said community surveys have not been conducted regularly in Havasu in the past.
“It is something that we have been talking about for a while,” Knudson said. “I’m a big advocate for trying to identify – the best we can – how to best represent our residents and how to best allocate city resources to meet the needs of the residents. This is an important tool that allows us to do that.”
Knudson said the city hopes to get at least 30% of the surveys that it sends out back – at least 2,400 responses.
“There are only so many people that can come to a Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager, there are only so many people who can come to a budget work session, or even a council meeting,” Knudson said. “So we want to hear from the residents and get a better perspective of their needs and wants. The results of the survey will help guide us through the budget process and where the city needs to focus its resources. It will also identify the things that we are doing well in the eyes of our residents.”
Knudson said the survey questions will be broadly focused to gauge residents’ perceptions of things like city parks or other services, residents’ interactions with city employees and leaders, and whether residents feel safe and secure in their neighborhood.
“We are trying to ask broad questions that are based upon the quality of life in Lake Havasu City as well as the quality of city services,” he said.
Although the survey will be sent to a little less than a third of residents, Knudson said once the randomized survey is completed the same survey will be posted on the city’s website for any resident to fill out.
