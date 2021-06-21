The nearly 30-year old Lake Havasu City Police Station and Jail is in need of millions of dollars’ worth of maintenance and replacement projects.
The City Council approved a facility assessment of the police station and jail this spring. City Manager Jess Knudson said that assessment is still in progress, but it has already identified several significant needs — currently estimated to cost about $4 million — that he said will only become more expensive to address the longer they are ignored.
The final facility assessment will rank all of the needs of the police facility and provide a timeline for when and how to address those needs, but Knudson said the projects are not ranked at this point. He said he hopes to have the final assessment completed within the next 30 days.
As part of the consent agenda for today’s City Council meeting, councilmembers will consider approving the submission of a grant application with Sen. Mark Kelly’s office for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Congressionally Directed Spending. The city’s application lists a total of eight projects for the station and jail: a new roof project, a HVAC project to replace the current chiller system, a project to repave the front and back parking lots, a plumbing project to replace the current cast iron waste system, a flooring project to replace old carpeting and tile, upgrades and replacements for jail cells, doors, fire safety and sprinkler system project, a fire alarm system project and an interior finishes project.
Havasu’s application requests a total of $4,072,500 for those projects, adding that the city will manage the project in phases through direct contracts for the various work required. Knudson said cost estimates are still subject to change as the facility assessment is finalized.
“Our initial estimates show that a $4-plus million figure is within the realm of possibilities,” Knudson said.
Knudson said Havasu and other cities recently received solicitations inviting them to apply for this grant. Knudson said Congress appears to be looking to help fund some of these types of local projects so Havasu decided to throw its hat into the ring.
“Dollars that we are able to acquire through grant opportunities means less local taxpayer dollars we are utilizing for that same effort,” Knudson said. “We have a property that is aging and there are issues with HVAC, internal water and sewer issues, and many similar issues throughout the building. If we can address them now we can expend a smaller amount of funding now than we would if these issues are left unchecked.”
A spokesperson for Sen. Kelly’s office said multiple local governments and nonprofit organizations in Arizona have submitted congressionally directed spendings requests through Kelly’s website.
“Sen. Kelly is working to ensure that Arizona’s priorities are addressed,” they said. “He puts a priority on transparency and will be posting requests on the Senate website.”
Knudson said, like with any grant application, Havasu does not know if it will receive all, some, or none of the requested $4 million. But if approved, even partially, it would allow the city to start addressing the highest priority needs of the facility more quickly.
“We will eagerly await the news after the grant application has been reviewed,” Knudson said.
As part of its rationale for obtaining federal funding for the project, Havasu’s application says the city is currently committing most of its discretionary funds to a city courthouse after deconsolidating operations with the county due to space constraints at the court’s current location. The application notes that the city completed an environmental/sewer program for $350 million from 2001 to 2012 with little federal funding, and notes that Havasu manages its flood control system without federal grants.
“Federal grants for this public safety need are a very important action and without this federal support, the improvements will not occur in a timely manner,” the city wrote in its application.
