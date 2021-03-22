The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some housekeeping updates to its Model City Tax Code at its meeting next Tuesday. But the updates to the code will not make any changes to Havasu’s taxes and will have no impact on residents, businesses, or city operations.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the changes are being made at the request of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns with a goal of having a uniform Model City Tax Code for every city and town in the state. Knudson said the Model City Tax Code basically amounts to a list of all of the taxing options that all cities and towns in Arizona have been given by the state Legislature — whether that city actually imposes that tax or not.
“This doesn’t change any laws, rules or processes. This just puts all of these authorizations through the state into one document,” Knudson explained. “It has zero impact on any activities that the city has in place or doesn’t have in place right now.”
It appears that Havasu’s Model City Tax Code has not been updated in quite some time. According to a copy of the proposed changes, the oldest update being made took effect back on Sept. 1, 2004.
