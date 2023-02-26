Havasu Top Chef Offers Bigger Experience This Year
Today's News-Herald file photo

Havasu Top Chef is back and bigger than ever this year.

The event, an annual Lake Havasu Hospitality Association fundraiser that pits local chefs against each other in a friendly food channel style competition, is moving to the SARA Park rodeo grounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.