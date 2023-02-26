Havasu Top Chef Offers Bigger Experience This Year

Havasu Top Chef is back and bigger than ever this year.
The event, an annual Lake Havasu Hospitality Association fundraiser that pits local chefs against each other in a friendly food channel style competition, is moving to the SARA Park rodeo grounds.
According to Hospitality Association President Regan Ross, the core of Top Chef will remain the same but thanks to the increase in space for the event this year there will be new things for attendees to enjoy in between appetizers.
“We are going to completely transform the rodeo grounds,” Ross said. “My goal is when you walk in you don’t even recognize where you are.”
In addition to the normal competition that tasks local restaurant chefs with creating a plate using a secret ingredient, Ross says this year’s event will also feature a mixology competition. Just like the cooking competition, local mixologists (AKA bartenders) are tasked with crafting a drink using a special, secret ingredient.
Ross says the association has also hired a Scottsdale auction company which is bringing 25 unique items from its warehouse.
“They have a huge catalog that we picked from, with items like sports memorabilia and a bunch of stuff,” Ross said. “We’ll still have local items but it should be a whole new experience.”
General admission tickets cost $50 and allow holders to get in at 5:30 p.m. Tables of eight (which $600) are back by popular demand, Ross says and lets the holder get into the event an hour early at 4:30 p.m.
Finally, Ross says there are two remaining kitchen side tables that for $1,200 seats a party of four in the competition area “with the competing chefs, judges, exclusive wines and dedicated food servers.” Kitchen table diners also get into the event early at 4:30 p.m.
