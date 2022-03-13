Last year was a banner year for tourism in Lake Havasu City, with record amounts of visitor-related tax revenue produced and a variety of new or revived events making their Havasu debut. Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon told the City Council that Havasu has outperformed other similar cities over the past year and the forecast for the next 12 months continues to look sunny.
Concannon attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday to give Go Lake Havasu’s annual update to the city, and he had a lot of good news to share with the council. Concannon said Havasu’s tourism related taxes – its 3% bed tax and the 1% restaurant and bar tax – both shot up considerably last year, combining for a 23% increase over the previous year’s revenue. In all, the bed tax produced $2,219,809 (a 25% increase from the year before) while the restaurant and bar tax brought in $1,842,738 – an increase of 20%.
“Lake Havasu City has recovered from the pandemic at much higher levels than those in our competitive set,” Concannon told the council. “You all should be very proud of your city, and proud of yourselves for operating a city that is as welcoming as it is. We are very proud to represent this city, and because of our partnership with you guys and all of our efforts we have recovered from this pandemic in ways that other communities can’t even dream of.”
Similarly, revenue from the Visitor’s Center operated by Go Lake Havasu also skyrocketed last year. Concannon said the center produced $195,352 last year which was a 38% increase from the year before. But Concannon said the Visitor’s Center only had 72,193 visitors throughout the year, which was actually a decrease of about 3% from the previous year.
Taking a slightly wider look at tourism in Havasu, Concannon noted that the city’s tourism revenue has increased by a total of 62% since 2017.
“So in the last five years we have really been firing on all cylinders when it comes to our tourism,” he said.
Concannon told the council that Havasu’s tourism numbers have declined slightly recently, but they are still some of the highest numbers in the city’s history.
“They are not going to decline to an extent where we need to be even the slightest bit worried about it,” he said.
In fact, Concannon told the council that industry research suggests continued tourism growth, both domestically and internationally, moving forward.
Events
Lake Havasu City’s event calendar is always packed, but last year was especially eventful with an influx of new attractions – the most prominent of which was the golden anniversary celebrations surrounding the London Bridge’s 50th year in Havasu throughout October. Concannon called the 50th anniversary celebrations “one of the best events the city has ever seen.”
“It was a very successful and fun month of celebrations,” Concannon told the council. “Go Lake Havasu was a major financial and content contributor to the tune of over $134,000 and we sponsored some fantastic events – concerts, golf tournaments, exhibitions, a massive media kick-off event, and the NGK F1 Powerboat Championships.”
Concannon said the visitor’s bureau also created the official logo and posters for the 50th anniversary celebrations, while promoting it on its website.
Concannon said the London Bridge celebrations did more than just attract some extra tourism and offer a good time to residents. He said it also provided a ton of free advertising for the city. Concannon shared a graph showing the ad value equivalency of media coverage that the city received from the end of August through mid-October.
“As you can see when we started our content at the beginning of September we had $5.2 million in ad value equivalency,” Concannon said. “Then when we had our massive media kickoff on Oct. 2 we had $8.3 million in ad value equivalency. What that means is if we were to buy the same number of column inches in the newspaper, that is how much we would have to pay. So we got fantastic coverage over every continent except Antarctica.”
Concannon also touted the return of the NGK F1 Powerboat Championships that he said was a big success in 2021, and organizers are looking to make it an annual event. He also mentioned the electronic dance music festival Brownies & Lemonade which made its debut this year, along with “events of diversity” like the Pride Tour and Latinpalooza which came to Havasu for the first time.
Concannon said Go Lake Havasu plans to use more of its event money to attract midweek leisure and corporate groups this year.
“That is where our need resides right now,” he said.
Outreach and engagement
Concannon said Go Lake Havasu’s social media footprint continued to grow last year, while the city also hosted travel writers from all over the world.
“Our media management is stronger than ever,” he said. “We have pitched story ideas to over 100 travel writers this year and we continue to work with content creators and influencers to create positive stories about the community.”
Concannon told the council that Go Lake Havasu’s social media audience increased by 30% last year, while the number of engagements on its social media posts have gone up by 13%.
Concannon also said that the bureau is working with a new ad agency this year called 62Above, based in San Diego, which he said has been going well. He said the marketing campaigns this year had the same basic focus as in years past – with a campaign focused on the spring and summer, and another campaign focused on fall visitors.
“What has changed this year is our campaign features more diverse and multicultural models. We have also got more families and couples in there,” Concannon said.
Grants
Concannon told councilmembers that Go Lake Havasu was the largest Destination Management Organization to receive grant funding from the Visit Arizona Initiative last year, after receiving three grants.
Go Lake Havasu received a $125,000 grant from VAI to help fund Holidays in Havasu. VAI also provided a $228,750 marketing grant that funded a new television campaign in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Chicago.
“It’s because they are always bubbling under as fourth or fifth in engagement when it comes to social media and advertising,” Concannon said, explaining why those two cities were selected. “So we want to see if we can get that up, and see if we can get them out here to Lake Havasu and make this their primary location for vacationing and possibly a second home.”
The bureau also received an $8,000 Back-To-Work Employee Retention Grant from VAI that allowed Go Lake Havasu to provide some extra compensation to its employees.
Autism travel initiative
Concannon said Go Lake Havasu is rededicating itself to the goal of making the city a certified autism destination by 2023.
“As you know, everybody on my staff is a certified autism travel professional, meaning that they have gone through extensive training that allows them to understand what a person on the spectrum might be going through, and what we might be able to do to help those and their caregivers in the case of an emergency,” Concannon told the council.
Concannon said the bureau has been in contact with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards – which is responsible for issuing the certification of an “autism destination.” He also said Go Lake Havasu plans to partner with Milemarkers on its goal of making the city friendlier for autistic visitors.
