Tourism doesn’t seem to have slowed in Lake Havasu City, at least not yet, even as concerns about the coronavirus are reportedly impacting travel nationally.
Havasu is in the early stages of its annual surge of spring break tourists. With no cases reported locally and no community events being canceled as has happened in other areas of the country, Go Lake Havasu CEO Terrence Concannon said he hasn’t seen any evidence that COVID-19 has had any impact on the amount visitors so far.
One of Lake Havasu City’s largest hotels, London Bridge Resort, has actually seen a slight uptick in bookings so far in early March compared to 2019, according to General Manager Cal Sheehy. Sheehy said the only effect so far has come in the form of a cancellation by someone who had originally planned to travel from overseas.
Travelodge front desk clerk Emily Walker said Travelodge has had a few cancellations as well, but said the hotel has been at or near capacity all week long.
Currently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is advising lodging businesses to be vigilant about their cleaning practices, but Sheehy said the recommendations are in line with London Bridge Resorts typical procedures.
“I’m a germophobe, so I wipe everything down anyways,” Walker said. “I think this just pumps it up a little bit, especially dealing with people from all over the country who travel. We are taking precautions like making sure that the rooms are extra clean, and wiping everything down over and over again.”
Meanwhile, Sheehy said the hospitality employees are being instructed in general precautionary procedures like frequent hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing, and staying home from work if they are feeling sick.
Concannon said Go Lake Havasu is keeping a close eye on what officials are saying and advising.
“We are consistently receiving updates from a variety of sources, including the Arizona Office of Tourism, the U.S. Travel Association and the US. State Department, all of whom indicate that it is safe for healthy Americans to travel to, from and within the United States,” Concannon said.
But fear of travel seems to be on the rise across the country, even if those effects haven’t been felt locally.
Last week, United became the first airline to announce it would be cutting flights due to decreased travel demand but several others have quickly followed suit. On Tuesday, both Delta and American airlines announced plans to decrease both domestic and international flights. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in an interview last week with CNBC that there has been a noticeable drop in bookings at his airline, which started abruptly in early March.
Although there has been a drop in passengers, the CDC says that it is safe to fly domestically for healthy individuals because of how the air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. CDC does suggest avoiding unnecessary travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, which are all high-risk locations for coronavirus. The CDC is also advising older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing travel to Japan, which is dealing with a less severe outbreak.
