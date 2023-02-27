Havasu tourism officials expect strong return for spring breakers

Countless university students are expected to travel throughout the U.S. this year. And with the coronavirus pandemic more distant in the rearview mirror, thousands are expected to make the drive to Lake Havasu City for the area’s Spring Break festivities.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, the local tourism bureau has expanded its marketing campaign toward university students since last year, and is expecting a stronger turnout at Havasu’s beaches and hotels over the next several months.
“Hotel reservations are trending higher this year,” Concannon said on Monday. “The Nautical Beachfront Resort will be putting more of its focus on families during spring break, but I’d love to see a nice mix in the community.”
The coronavirus pandemic presented a challenge to Havasu’s hospitality industry three years ago, with sweeping shutdowns mandated for the many area hotels. Vaccination and social distancing requirements further stymied Spring Break tourism in 2021, before 2022 returned to something that may have resembled normalcy. This year, Concannon hopes to see a larger showing as interest in recreation and travel begins to blossom through the months of March and April.
According to GoLakeHavasu records, Havasu tourism has seen a rise in interest this year, with tourism online page views up 25.7% within the past 30 days, over numbers from the same timeframe in 2022. Concannon says that the number of users who have visited the tourism bureau’s Spring Break webpage is up 91.39% since last year, with a 92.78% increase in first-time visitors expressing an interest in Havasu’s spring break opportunities.
“It looks like our hotels may have about 15% to 20% higher occupancy this year, over last year,” Concannon said. “The coronavirus had a massive impact on the travel industry, and visitation seemed to tail off even before the pandemic. But I hope we always have a strong showing during spring break, whether it’s from universities or families.”
That showing was a little stronger in Havasu last year, compared to the pandemic. According to GoLakeHavasu records, Lake Havasu City reported $256,847 in bed tax revenue throughout last march, compared to $67,798 earned in 2020.
Last year, city hotels and Main Street bars opened their doors with cautious optimism as the coronavirus pandemic began to recede. And Concannon says the city’s appeal hasn’t diminished as the coronavirus fades into the distance.
“It’s the perfect place for adventure, outdoor activities, and there’s the tradition of spring break in this community for decades. We’re willing to receive spring breakers without too much hassle. There’s beautiful scenery, and the weather is as good or better than any place in America this time of year.”
Lake Havasu City has consistently remained listed as one of the best Spring Break destinations in the Southwest, and was most recently touted as among the top Spring Break locations in the country by IYKYK travel blog in a Feb. 15 feature.
Vacationing university students could begin arriving in Havasu as early as this week, with Spring Break beginning Feb. 27 for University of Michigan-Dearborn and Southern Utah.
Arizona State, Utah State and Michigan State Universities will release for spring break beginning March 6, alongside the Universities of Arizona, San Diego, Utah, Minnesota and Portland, until March 10.
According to GoLakeHavasu records, dozens of other universities throughout the U.S. are expected to release students for spring break through the end of March.
