Interest in Lake Havasu City is thriving among potential visitors, according to tourism officials, and the city’s hospitality industry is preparing for a comeback next year.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on Havasu’s tourism industry earlier this year, with warnings and restrictions throughout Arizona during one of the city’s biggest months for tourism. In March, the pandemic brought Havasu’s tourism industry to the brink of catastrophe as businesses closed their doors under order of the Arizona Governor’s Office. As the coronavirus continues to decline statewide, however, summer visitors arrived in force this year. And GoLakeHavasu officials say the online outlook for 2021 is a positive one.
“Our tourism is definitely rebounding,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “There’s been a huge resurgence of boaters and lake enthusiasts all summer long. We lost a tremendous amount of tourism-related revenue in March and April, but we’ve been exceeding our expectations since June.”
Year-over-year, GoLakeHavasu reported a 41% increase in bed tax revenue this month, with an 11% increase in restaurant and bar tax revenues – collectively amounting to a more than $1 million increase in taxes collected by the city since 2019.
Havasu’s popularity among summer boaters has been followed by a surge in interest from online users as well. GoLakeHavasu’s website has seen 2.2 million pageviews, an increase of 19% over last year. The agency’s Facebook page, which has a reach of about 234,000 users, saw 52,900 engagements – an increase of 11%, since last year.
“Our social media numbers have been growing consistently, but have fluctuated wildly through the pandemic months,” Concannon said. “Some can’t wait to travel, and others have no desire to travel. We’ll see a leveling as our nation returns to normal.”
Concannon expects the industry to grow next year, but says that due to concerns about air travel, many of the city’s visitors are likely to come from areas close to Havasu – including Southern California, Phoenix and Las Vegas.
“Demand among online visitors is growing,” Concannon said. “We’re regularly updating our content and adding new pages as a result.””
According to Concannon, the majority of Havasu’s tourism businesses survived this year’s earlier upheaval, but careful planning will be needed to maintain that industry into the future.
“It appears several universities are canceling their spring break recesses, so our marketing efforts and those of our lodging businesses will focus on families and ensuring a relaxing and safe environment for all,” Concannon said.
