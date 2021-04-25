The Lake Havasu boys track team finished as the runner up at the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on Saturday.
At the invite, hosted by Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley, the Knights placed second with a team score of 111 – 49 points behind winner Highland High. About 28 teams competed at Bradshaw Mountain.
“We had a very day,” Knights coach Zach Dunbar said. “We had a lot of PRs.”
Junior runner Cody Pellaton was among the invite’s standouts, earning first place finishes in the 100 and 400 meter events. He was also part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. In the 100 dash, Pellaton set a personal record with a time of 11.28 seconds. Pellaton set another PR in the 400 event, finishing his race at 50.56 seconds.
“He just showed up to compete and did actually that,” Dunbar said about Pellaton. “He scored a lot of points for us.”
As for the relays, Pellaton, along with Kaden Abal, Donny Fitzgerald and Brenton Szymanski, finished first at 43.64 seconds in the 4x100. The quartet of Szymanski, Fitzgerald, Pellaton and Jaime Serrano finished on top in the 4x400 with a time of three minutes, 32 seconds and 37 tenths of a second.
Another standout for the boys was senior Jonathan Justice, who placed first in the javelin and first in the shot put. Justice threw for a distance of 141 feet and 11 inches in the javelin and set a PR in the shot put at 46-06.
Freshman Sylvan Osman had a PR in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet and three inches, which was good for eighth overall.
As for the girls, they placed sixth overall with not one athlete finishing in the top three in the running events. Presley Evans was the highest placer in those events, finishing sixth in the 100 meter hurdles (18.11 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.85).
In the field events, Rylinn Smith and Ashley Trafecanty were the best overall finishers for Havasu. The former placed first in the shot put with a distance of 31-09 while the former finished second in the javelin at 92-02.
“It was just very, very good competition,” Dunbar said.
The Knights will host the Last Chance Invitational at Lee Barnes Stadium on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
