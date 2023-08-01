Havasu transportation service ceases operations after nearly 30 years

Havasu Vegas Express Company performed its last ride at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 15.

 Courtesy of Phil Miller

The end of the line has come for a well-traveled service company.

Havasu Vegas Express Company, which originally started in 1994, provided its last ride on July 15. The company’s original creators included four residents of Lake Havasu City, according to current owner Phil Miller. One of the original owners, Mary Lou Terry, eventually bought the company that was later purchased by Miller and his wife, Sonya Miller, he says.

