Havasu transportation service ceases operations after nearly 30 years

The end of the line has come for a well-traveled service company.
Havasu Vegas Express Company, which originally started in 1994, provided its last ride on July 15. The company’s original creators included four residents of Lake Havasu City, according to current owner Phil Miller. One of the original owners, Mary Lou Terry, eventually bought the company that was later purchased by Miller and his wife, Sonya Miller, he says.
After the Millers made their purchase in 1997, they continued to operate the transportation company for nearly three decades.
Acting as the company’s vice president, Phil Miller served residents and international travelers alike. Along with his wife, who served as company president, the couple managed their services under a federal Department of Transportation permit, Phil Miller says.
The company’s clientele covered a wide range of passengers, including holiday travelers, business professionals, local residents and senior riders.
The decision to close their company came as a result of “personal medical reasons,” Phil Miller further explained.
The couple’s retirement from the service industry comes after 60 years of combined work experience for both Sonya and Phil Miller. Sonya Miller spent years in the human resource field, while Phil Miller started his transportation career on Wall Street, he says. Phil Miller eventually progressed to conducting travel services internationally as well as countrywide.
“Sonya and I want to express our gratitude to the many customers from around this country, and from other countries, who have used our service over the past years, and to the tremendous employees, past and present, who have provided the great service to our customers,” the couple announced in a company press release. “Thanks everybody for a great trip! We will see what happens next.”
