Athletes from 35 states and multiple colleges took part in this year’s Havasu Triathlon and Duathlon at Windsor Beach. The college athletes took part in the Mountain Collegiate Triathlon Conference as they worked to qualify for nationals.
“It was a great race day for the athletes and we had a lot of collegiate athletes here and the volunteers were fantastic,” 3 Disciplines Anne Marie Kern said. “We had a lot of local groups come out and help and lend a hand and they’ve been wonderful so yeah everything is great.”
There was wind throughout the race but was worse at the start as the first part of the day was the swim.
“We could’ve done without a little bit of the wind this morning,” Kern said. “That’s always a bit of a challenge for not only the swim, it’s a little bit of a challenge for the athletes on the bike as well. Aside from that, it was a beautiful day, not too hot, not too cold, it was perfect weather.”
In this triathlon and duathlon, there were different distances an athlete could do.
“There’s a couple different distances which a triathlon swim bike runs. We had three different distances, Olympic, sprint and super sprint,” Kern said. “Then the duathlon, which is run bike run, and then a kayatri which allows people to do either kayak or paddleboard instead of swim and then bike and run.”
As race director Kenny Krell was unable to be at this year’s race, Kern stepped up as the point of contact. The 3 Disciplines team stepped up to fill in where needed to make sure the event was a success.
“(Krell) did have to go to the emergency room a couple days ago but yeah we’re hoping everything is OK,” Kern said. “He’s pulling through but yeah but we just all stepped up and just took on the reins and took over a lot of his responsibilities but he’s a guy that is worth two people and he is the announcer and the race director.
“He’s definitely the glue of our group and unfortunately, we were without him this weekend but the team did great and pulled together and we just all stepped up and got it done.”
Kern also communicated with all the volunteer groups to let them know the situation and everyone
“I just you know if we communicated things to the local groups, the volunteer groups, the CERT, the sheriff, and the city police and they all were understanding,” Kern said. “They just said wherever we can help and they are wonderful to work with and then definitely stepped it up even more so given the fact that Kenny isn’t here and I was the main point of contact.
“The volunteer groups have definitely filled the gap for us in and have stepped up in a big way and then my crew in general to they just all were really easy-going and just we focused on the task at hand and setting up the event and getting through.”
Olympic Triathlon: 1. Benedikt Bettin, Boulder, CO, 1:48.47; 2. Jake Bamforth, Fort Collins, CO, 1:54.03; 3. Drew Kroeker, Boulder, CO, 1:55.35
Sprint Triathlon: 1. Marcus Mares, Flagstaff, AZ, 1:05.05; 2. Dave Sheanin, Erie, CO, 1:09.45; 3. Roland Phillips, Mesa, AZ, 1:11.32
Sprint Duathlon: 1. Dennis Lancaster, Henderson, NV, 1:23.55; 2. Barb Lafraniere, Saskatoon, Canada, 1:26.54; 3. Brent Valenzuela, Buena Park, CA, 1:29.07
Olympic Aquabike: 1. Caroline Dixon, Boulder, CO, 28:45; 2. Simon Toon, Saskatoon, Canada, 38:24
Olympic Relay: Akshita Sharma, Tucson, AZ, 2:27.52; 2. Anson Wood, Orem, UT, 2:36.17; 3. Amy Stone, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 2:41.04
Super Sprint: 1. Jason Cordon, Las Vegas, NV, 44:49; 2. Mary Marvell, Provo, UT, 48:59; 3. Salvatore Lopiccolo, Fontana, CA, 56:52
Kayatri: 1. Rachel Pfeifle, Auburn, AL, 1:52.06; 2. Dana Pryor, Tucson, AZ, 1:52.07; 3. Shannon Nafsey, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 2:05.34
