Havasu Triathlon 2023

Merry Nicholson from Peralta, NM (left) and Tawnya Cline from Scottsdale (right) finish back to back in the Olympic Triathlon distance.

 Photos by Bryanna Winner / Today’s News-Herald

Athletes from 35 states and multiple colleges took part in this year’s Havasu Triathlon and Duathlon at Windsor Beach. The college athletes took part in the Mountain Collegiate Triathlon Conference as they worked to qualify for nationals.

“It was a great race day for the athletes and we had a lot of collegiate athletes here and the volunteers were fantastic,” 3 Disciplines Anne Marie Kern said. “We had a lot of local groups come out and help and lend a hand and they’ve been wonderful so yeah everything is great.”

