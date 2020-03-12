Two races were scheduled for this weekend, but only one will continue.
The Havasu Triathlon, organized by Tucson Racing, has been canceled and rescheduled for Oct. 17. The decision was made in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the organizer.
“It’s just the safe, prudent and responsible thing to do,” Jonathan Grinder of Tucson Racing said. “We had almost 500 students from 35 different states scheduled to race, and we don’t want to risk anyone bringing it here and spreading it further.”
The World Off Road Championship Series race is still on, according to their Facebook page.
“Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your mother-in-law, racing is on!” they wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Crazy Horse Campground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.