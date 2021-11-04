One of Lake Havasu City’s long-time traditions is returning this weekend.
Hundreds of triathletes are set to compete in the annual Havasu Triathlon on Saturday. It’s the first time the triathlon is taking place after the annual March event was canceled twice in the past two years due to the pandemic. About 30 states are expected to be represented in Saturday’s event, according to 3 Disciplines Owner and National Events Director Kenny Krell.
It’ll be the first Havasu Triathlon under 3 Disciplines, a Michigan-based organization, after Tucson Racing previously organized the event. The March 2021 event was slated to serve as a transition event between the two organizations until it was canceled.
“Super excited to continue the history here and we look forward to a great event on Saturday,” Krell said.
Krell expects about 300 to 400 triathletes Saturday with the youngest registered competitor at 10-years-old while the oldest is 79. College athletes are also expected to compete, as many of them were slated to participate in the past two canceled events in Havasu.
The collegiate athletes are mainly from schools in the Mountain West Conference along with athletes from Arizona State and the University of Arizona, which compete in the Pac-12. The college athletes will compete in a separate division than everyone else.
The starting and finishing lines will be near Windsor Beach at the Lake Havasu State Park. London Bridge Road near the state park will be used for the bike course and it will have a soft closure, Krell said. The soft closure could delay traffic for Havasu locals.
According to the 3 Disciplines website, the swim course starts at Windsor Beach and continues down the Bridgewater Channel and turns around before the London Bridge. Competitors will transition to the bike course near Windsor Beach and ride north on London Bridge Road all the way near the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport and back. The running course begins at the State Park, continues through the English Village and turns back around at Rotary Park. Course information can be viewed online at 3disciplines.com.
In the past, the triathlon had only a sprint and Olympic distance race, both of which will continue Saturday, with five events being added for this year. The new events include the sprint duathlon, super sprint, sprint aquabike, Olympic aquabike and kayatri.
The Olympic triathlon is a 1,500 meter swim, 40K bike ride and 10K run. The sprint triathlon is a 500m swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run.
The super sprint, one of this year’s new events, is geared towards beginners and kids, Krell said. The super sprint is a 200m swim, 10K bike ride and 1 mile run. The sprint duathlon is typically for non-swimmers, as the event involves a 1.5k run, 20k bike ride and 5k run.
The kayatri is another event that replaces swimming and entails riding either a kayak, stand up paddle board or canoe for two miles in the beginning of the race. Competitors in this event continue with a 20k bike ride and a 5k run. Krell said the kayatri event is popular around the country, but is starting to gain traction in some states including Arizona.
The Olympic aquabike includes a 1,500m swim and a 40k bike ride. The sprint aquabike lowers the swim and bike ride to 500m and 20k.
The triathlon is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with check-in beginning at 6:30 a.m.
