Hundreds roamed the shores of Lake Havasu for the return of the annual Lake Havasu Triathlon on Saturday.
The event returned after being canceled three times in the past two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 350 to 400 participants across 20 states competed in the triathlon, which had starting and finish lines at Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park. About 40 Havasu locals competed on Saturday, according to Kenny Krell, who is the owner and national event director of 3 Disciples, the organization that managed Saturday’s triathlon.
Six different races took place simultaneously with each event splitting its competitors by age group. The six races were the Olympic triathlon, sprint triathlon, sprint duathlon, Olympic aquabike, sprint aquabike, super sprint and kayatri.
Once every athlete crossed the line, each competitor was handed a medal, but was also awarded waffles that were made on site.
“We do that at all the races to try to be different than all the races out there,” Krell said. “The athletes love waffles. Who doesn’t love waffles?”
Havasu resident Mike Figley, one of Saturday’s winners, was one of many participants that waited for the triathlon after registering for the March 2020 event. It was Figley’s first triathlon-related event in 30 years, he said.
“Everybody here was waiting,” Figley said about the event finally happening. “There was several people that wanted to make it from Havasu.”
Figley won the sprint aquabike event with a time of 52 minutes and 58 seconds. The sprint aquabike event doesn’t involve running, as it’s a 500 meter swim and 20k bike ride. The Olympic aquabike event is a 1500 meter swim and 40k bike ride. Figley was one of four competitors in the sprint aquabike race.
It was Figley’s first time competing at the Havasu Triathlon and elected to participate in the sprint aquabike event due to a bad knee. Figley said he cycles six to seven days a week with a group.
“This is a big cycling community,” Figley said.
Dan Kuch was another Havasu local who competed Saturday, finishing with the fastest time in the sprint duathlon at 59 minutes. It’s Kuch’s 307th win.
The March 2020 event was originally postponed to Oct. 17, but was eventually canceled. The triathlon was supposed to return this past March, but was canceled again due to the pandemic and restrictions at the state park.
Saturday’s triathlon was the first organized by 3 Disciplines Racing, a Michigan-based company, after Tucson Racing previously ran the event. The plan moving forward for 3 Disciplines is to host two triathlons a year in March and November.
“It’s been absolutely overwhelming with the compliments,” Krell said. “Folks said we definitely took it up a couple of notches. Everyone is super happy and excited and we are, too. A couple of more things we need to tweak. Get some more shade out here and things like that, but it was a great first year for sure.”
Planning for the March event is already underway, which is slated to serve as more of a collegiate event for the Mountain West championships. The March event could also serve as the Pac-12 Championships. The college triathletes will have their own division different from competitors in the public.
Saturday’s event featured multiple collegiate athletes from University of Arizona, Arizona State and Brigham Young University.
“A lot of locals have kayaks and they could come out and do a relay next year,” Krell said. “Some could do the kayaks, some could do the bikes or the stand-up paddle board. So that’ll be good for locals to get involved.”
Results can be found at athlinks.com/event/30285/results/Event/946241/Results.
