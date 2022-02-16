The Lake Havasu Spring Triathlon is set to return next month, but sometimes the journey of a thousand miles begins with paperwork.
The annual event will bring about 300 participants to the Lake Havasu City area, according to county documents, with riding and running challenges to take place – in part – on Mohave County rights of way. The race will require a special event permit approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, to be decided on Monday.
According to local tourism bureau GoLakeHavasu, the race is the oldest of its kind in Havasu, drawing athletes from more than 35 states to compete each year.
The race is scheduled to take place 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on London Bridge Road. And although it’s set to start at Windsor Site 4, the race will incorporate areas throughout Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills, including London Bridge Road and Fathom Drive – and across miles of county land between.
The event will be directed by Kenny Krell, of Michigan-based 3Disciplines, which has hosted more than 1,400 events in 11 states since 2001.
According to the organization’s request for a permit, all bicyclists are expected to remain on the shoulder of any road used during the event. Traffic cones and traffic signs will be posted along the route, but no roads will be closed to motorists during the spring triathlon.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve a special event permit for the triathlon at its Feb. 22 meeting in Kingman.
