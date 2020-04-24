Two teachers will be moving to the administrative ranks when the 2020-2021 school year begins.
Amy Barney was named the new assistant principal at Lake Havasu High School. Jennifer Black will be the new assistant principal at Thunderbolt Middle School.
Barney replaces Brady Kruger, who earlier said he would resign his post at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Black will be filling a vacancy created when Lindsay Bitterman was named principal at Thunderbolt beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
The announcement was made by Superintendent Diana Asseier at the tail end of Tuesday’s governing board meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District. Currently, both women are math teachers for the district. As is true for most public school districts, math instructors are difficult to find, the superintendent said, adding that moving Barney and Black was the best move for their respective schools.
“These two teachers bring a wealth of experience and dedication to our administrative team and will be sorely missed among the teaching staff,” Asseier said in an emailed announcement she sent to district staff on Wednesday.
