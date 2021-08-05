Lake Havasu City will be taking an in depth look at its wastewater system with an eye on identifying capacity needs, maintenance issues, and equipment upgrades as it puts together its 2022 Wastewater Master Plan update.
Last week the City Council voted unanimously to hire Jacobs Engineering Group, based in Dallas, Texas, to update the wastewater master plan for $499,500. Assistant City Engineer Dan Sloan said the master plan is a key component of identifying wastewater capacity issues, expansion needs, operational concerns, and infrastructure purchases needed over the next 10 years.
Sloan said the contract is for one year, and with all the work included the update is expected to take the entire year. But Sloan said the city has requested to receive a preliminary list of projects for the Capital Improvement Plan early – in time to incorporate the findings into next year’s budget.
Mark Elliot, a principal engineer with Jacobs Engineering, said these master plans are typically updated every five to 10 years. Havasu’s last update was completed in 2014 and Elliot said that was likely done with data from 2012. The City Council also recently approved changes to how wastewater customers are billed, so the new master plan will incorporate the updated annual revenue projects resulting from those changes.
“The time is right for that update,” Elliot said. “We look at population growth changes, we look at water conservation, all of these factors influence the outcome of the wastewater plan. Most importantly it is a document that guides your capital and financial planning for the next five years and prioritizes the CIP.”
Elliot said Jacobs Engineering will need to work closely with the city on population forecasts, and what areas of town expect to see the most population change. He said that information will be used to help forecast wastewater flow and capacity needs in the future.
In addition to forecast, Elliot said the update will take an in depth look at all three of the city’s wastewater treatment plants.
“They all have various needs,” he said. “We will work with your operations folks to develop the right improvements and prioritize to allow for continued, sustainable service for years to come.”
Elliot said the plan will also examine Havasu’s reuse practices, which includes using treated wastewater called effluent to water the golf courses in town and London Bridge Beach Park.
“With the unprecedented drought we have, we will take a look at the water reuse side,” Elliot said. “The city does a great job with its effluent. We are going to take a look at every opportunity to maximize reuse, potentially recharge, look at the wastewater quality, and really the end goal is to bolster reuse as an important part of your water resource portfolio.”
Another major component of the update will be the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system which allows the city to control processes within the plant remotely as well as monitor, gather and process data in real time.
“This is an important element in operating treatment plants, pump stations, and a utility system like in Havasu,” Elliot said. “Hardware gets old and needs to be replaced, so this will be an important part of your capital replacement plan the next few years.”
