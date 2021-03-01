Mohave County is working out plans for its first coronavirus vaccination event in Lake Havasu City later this month.
Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors at its Monday meeting that the county is working with Safeway to put together three vaccination events including the first such event in Havasu on March 17. The county is also planning to hold its second vaccination events in Bullhead City and Kingman – both of which will provide second doses to those who got their first shot when Mohave County distributed in those cities about four weeks ago.
Burley said the location for the vaccination event in Havasu is still being worked out, but the county will release more information as it becomes available.
The drive-through vaccination event in Bullhead City is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Anderson Field House. Safeway pharmacists will distribute a total of 500 doses by appointment only – including 320 second doses and 180 first doses.
Burley said the event in Kingman will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds and will also focus on distributing second doses. She said more details will be released when they are available.
Currently Mohave County is vaccinating the Phase 1A population of healthcare workers, along with 1B subcategories including protective service occupations, education and child care workers, and those 65 years and older.
Bigger vaccine
allocation
Mohave County is expecting its largest weekly shipment of covid-19 vaccinations yet with 8,000 allocated to the county this week. Previously the county has received 3,000 per week. Burley said her department has been in contact with ADHS, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to advocate for more doses to come to the county.
“We have been working through all directions really, to try to secure more vaccines for our county and increase our allocation,” Burley said.
Burley said the county will have received a total of 39,600 doses of vaccine when this week’s shipments arrive and 31,119 had already been administered through the end of the day Sunday – including 9,168 second doses given. She said that is 95% of the inventory within the county, not including this week’s allocation which hasn’t been received yet.
Meanwhile, ADHS’s data dashboard showed on Monday that 30,792 vaccines have been distributed in Mohave County – or 77.8% of its total allocation.
Burley said the reason for the different numbers is the county gets its numbers directly from the providers, but the state takes the numbers from its database that the providers are expected to report to.
“When you see a discrepancy, it is generally a reporting lag of some sort,” she said.
District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould pointed out that Mohave County is answerable to the federal and state governments in its vaccination distribution because it relies on those entities for its supply. He also noted that the vaccination providers in the county are private providers whom the county has limited control over.
“There seems to be a misperception in the public that we are in charge and we can do anything we want to do, and that is just not true,” he said.
Covid cases and local hospitals
Burley told the board that local hospitals have seen a slight uptick in the number of covid patients visiting the emergency room in the last week, but it doesn’t necessarily signify an upward trend.
She also said that two hospitals in Mohave County are still dealing with staffing shortages, and one is on cautionary diversion status. Burley did not name any of the hospitals.
Burley said last week local hospitals had an average of 77% of ICU beds occupied, including 38% filled by covid patients. Meanwhile, 95% of inpatient beds in the county were full last week on average, including 8% of beds with covid patients.
The county announced an additional 91 cases were reported from noon on Friday until Monday, and two new deaths. Lake Havasu City accounted for 25 of those new cases.
Mohave County has had a total of 19,090 covid cases since the start of the pandemic – 12,412 of which have recovered. There have also been 553 covid-related deaths in the county.
