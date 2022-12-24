From spending his first Christmas away from home aboard an 82-foot patrol boat to working in the North Pole, Al Zink regards his time in the U.S. Coast Guard as a memorable experience.
With his father serving in the U.S. Navy during the Second World War, Zink became exposed to a life surrounded by boats as a toddler. In 1952, his father opened his boat shop the year following Zink’s birth, which was later passed onto Zink during his father’s retirement.
As an 18-year-old in 1969, the recent high school graduate spent his time working at his father’s shop and admiring the 82-foot Point Bridge Coast Guard patrol boat that was docked nearby in Marina del Rey.
When Zink’s mother received his draft notice in the mail, she telephoned her son while crying. His mother then came to the shop’s Venice location, looking over the paperwork with Zink and his father. At that moment, a customer walked into the shop and told Zink’s family that his own son had gone to Downtown Los Angeles and enlisted into the Coast Guard.
Unaware that the Coast Guard was an eligible option, Zink’s father exclaimed to the customer, ‘Coast Guard? Is that part of the Armed Services?’ Zink and his family soon learned that the branch of service was legitimate, which prompted his father to send him to L.A. to enlist.
As a young 18-year-old, Zink remembers thinking to himself that he would end up stationed on the patrol boat located by his father’s shop. After his enlistment, Zink attended boot camp in Alameda, California before shipping out to Yorktown, Virginia for engineman school.
While in Virginia, Zink familiarized himself with subjects relating to outboards, electrical and diesels during his 18-week course. Upon his class graduation, he was sent back to California.
Instead of being assigned to the Point Bridge, Zink became a part of the crew on an icebreaker ship. Working in the engine room, Zink traveled for nearly five months visiting places such as Peru, Chile and the Straits of Magellan.
With two ships at sea simultaneously, Zink recalls both vessels having to break through 17 miles of ice in order to reach the Coast Guard base where the ships offloaded their supplies.
“What the ship does is it backs up about the length of a football field and then it takes off. It hits the ice and the ship goes up on top of it,” Zink explained. “The weight of the ship breaks and the current takes all that broken ice pack out to sea.”
After his crew left their icy surroundings, they landed in New Zealand, visiting both the south and north islands. The men then traveled to Papua New Guinea, Haiti and Tahiti before heading back to the states for four months’ time.
The next destination Zink’s crew visited was the North Pole. He remembers having been to all of the ports in Alaska during this trip.
Around this time is when Zink realized he was not aware of the reasoning behind the tasks his crew were completing. After heading to the North Pole, his crew traveled down to Hawaii where the men were granted the ability to go home for Christmas. Zink says this option was given to the men whose homes were not close in proximity to their current location.
After their two weeks of leave was over, Zink and over 30 other men headed back to the dock to await their ship and their next task.
Another four months was spent in Alaska, with Zink and his crew still unaware of what it was they were doing at sea. Zink explains that the ship held a large air compressor that was used to send signals to the ocean floor.
During a chance discovery 10 years ago, Zink and his wife, Cathi, were watching National Geographic when he noticed his Coast Guard ship on the television screen.
“We were mapping the ocean floor for them to put in offshore oil rigs. They never told us what we were doing,” Zink said. “That’s how I found out. I saw it on TV!”
When Zink’s two-year tour was nearly over, he was approached by an officer who was interested in having him on a specialized crew of men. For another four months, the officer assigned Zink to a ship and had him transferred to the Terminal Island Coast Guard Base in San Pedro after his first duty was complete.
Doing as he was told, Zink completed his four month assignment and made his way to the base, where he worked with an eight-man crew. The men, who were specially chosen by the officer for their mechanic workmanship, serviced 12 patrol boats from Santa Barbara to San Diego.
The boats were all similar to the Point Bridge, measuring in at 82-feet long. When each one needed to be serviced, Zink’s crew would head to the boat and fix whatever issues were present.
“What ended up happening is, we had all the boats running now,” Zink said. “We’re sitting around with nothing to do.”
With less work available, Zink was soon reassigned to one of the massive boats for 18 weeks. The boat, known as the Point Evans, kept guard around Catalina Island during the summer months to ensure the safety of its visitors.
When this assignment was complete, Zink spoke with the officer that selected him for his previous 8-man crew. He expressed how he wanted to work on the Point Bridge, the boat nearby to his home, since he had a short time left in the Coast Guard.
A week went by when the officer approached Zink once again. This time, he was given orders to clean his locker and head to the Point Bridge for his new duty as head engineer.
Covered in excitement, Zink explains how the men were allowed to leave the boat each night if they lived at least eight minutes away. Since his father’s boat shop was a short distance of five minutes, Zink worked on the boat during the day and returned to the shop in the late afternoon.
One detail that Zink did not know about involved the Point Bridge’s responsibility to remain docked. Since the boat would often rescue nearby downed airplanes, it was never allowed to leave the area unless in a “dire emergency.”
As Zink explains, if an airplane needed assistance but the boat was 20 miles away attending to another situation, the airplane would go unassisted until the boat came back. Because of this, Zink says boats located in Long Beach would often be tasked with those secondary emergencies.
Since the Point Bridge was stationary, Zink noticed how dirty and mismanaged the boat actually was. After garnering the correct materials and tools, Zink began polishing and fixing the boat’s engine room. The officer assigned to the boat realized how bad of a shape it was in and started ordering his men to help with repairs.
“I didn’t know it when I got on it, but out of the 12 boats, that was the worst boat in the district,” Zink said. “At the beginning, they were upset because I tipped over the apple cart. All of a sudden, the pride kicked in. Who can paint better? Who could do this better?”
When the Point Bridge later passed an important inspection, the boat became known as the best patrol boat in the district.
With his four years in the Coast Guard complete, Zink left in 1974 and went to work for his father’s shop full-time. Between 1978 and 1982, after his father retired and his parents divorced, Zink became the sole owner of the shop. He managed the shop for over 20 years, doubling the amount of work being conducted on-site.
Continuing his father’s business while maintaining a home with his wife and their seven children became an issue for Zink’s health.
In 2005, after suffering from two heart attacks within a 5-hour period, Zink was admitted to the hospital for three days. During that time, three doctors addressed his busy lifestyle and informed him of a section of his heart that had stopped working.
During his stay, Zink’s best friend at that time found out he was staying overnight at the hospital. His friend told him about his upcoming move to Lake Havasu City. At first, Zink was reluctant to consider moving to the city since he was familiar with its overly warm temperatures.
On July 1, 2005, Zink found himself moving to Havasu with his wife and leaving his father’s shop behind. He soon started working for the same company and, once again, became a hotspot for business due to his previous work background.
Learning of his mother’s death four years ago, Zink sold the majority of his business’ property in Havasu and became licensed with the city as a “mobile service mechanic.”
Now, Zink spends his days working on motors at his own pace and enjoying the views from his southside residence.
Having accomplished his dream of working on the Point Bridge, Zink considers his military experience as one that was enjoyable.
“I’ve been to the South Pole, North Pole, all over the place,” Zink said of his time in the Coast Guard. “It’ll teach you and it’s what you want to make of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.