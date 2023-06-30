Continuing to have a voice for proper treatment of veterans is Lake Havasu City resident Ami Hollis. As an U.S. Air Force veteran, Hollis, 56, notices the discrepancies about veterans displayed throughout media outlets.
Experiencing lasting effects from her own service, Hollis says that veterans dealing with PTSD and other conditions are often shown in a negative light. Both men and women veterans also deal with higher probabilities of homelessness and job insecurity, Hollis describes.
From her personal life, Hollis admits to having difficulties securing stable employment during her time as a civilian. Receiving comments, such as being “overqualified” for food service positions, had an effect on Hollis’ mental health.
The challenges faced by Hollis post-military led her to a decade of psychiatric mental health nursing, she says.
“While working on a higher degree, I did some clinical hours at the VA in Prescott at the inpatient facility for those with mental health problems or addictions,” Hollis said. “I heard my story all over again from almost every veteran I spoke to who later ended up living each day wondering how much longer it would be before they ended up on the street.”
The focus on being of service began decades ago when Hollis made the choice to enlist into the Air Force.
As a Havasu native, Hollis spent first grade through 12th grade in the city’s schools. By the time she reached college, Hollis had applied for and received an Air Force ROTC scholarship to the University of Arizona.
In 1985, Hollis began her collegiate studies on the military scholarship at the age of 18. She describes this period of time as being on active reserves with the air service. Hollis later changed her major, which ended the scholarship she was granted, she says.
Because of this, Hollis officially enlisted into the Air Force when she was 21 years old. Her enlistment in 1988 took her to Lakeland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She completed her basic training while stationed in the South Central state.
Following basic training, Hollis traveled to California where she attended the Defense Language Institute. Located in the Presidio of Monterey, Hollis received language training as an Arabic cryptologic linguist.
The year and a half spent learning Arabic ended with Hollis traveling back to San Antonio. Landing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Hollis received technical training before shipping out to Fort Meade, Maryland.
In 1990, the first permanent duty station assigned to Hollis was at the National Security Agency. Working with the Electric Security Squadron, Hollis started near the beginning of Desert Storm, she says.
Marrying her first husband in October of that year led to quick nuptials since Hollis was soon deployed to the Island of Crete, Greece. By early 1991, Hollis was serving overseas at the Iraklion Air Station.
“This is another thing the military taught me – don’t ever get married because your recruiter tells you to,” Hollis continued. “We had literally only been married less than a week and I shipped out to basic because I shipped out earlier than we expected.”
For two and a half years, Hollis was stationed on the island working as a radio operator. Her duties were often classified, but she remembers having solidarity between the other airmen.
Some of the culture shocks that Hollis experienced happened during her grocery outings. She remembers having to purchase and stow away American items that were hard to come by. Other store visits prompted Hollis to carry her own grocery bags, which was common amongst the local residents.
Bringing some of those customs back to the states, Hollis says she still practices a few habits from her European counterparts.
“I go to the store on my way home from work frequently because I just got used to it,” Hollis said. “I got used to bringing my own bags to the grocery store before anybody else was doing it because that’s what you did in Europe.”
While in service, Hollis remembers having only two phone lines available on her base. One line was strictly restricted to the commander while the second line was open to other military personnel.
For overseas calls, appointments had to be scheduled with an overseas operator, Hollis explains. The calls would then be connected manually through a telephone switchboard.
Other idiosyncrasies that Hollis experienced on her base included having to schedule TV programs time in advance. An example she gives is having to complete a survey regarding the format to watch the Super Bowl. Due to the difference in time zones, the airmen would have to be awake at odd hours when the game aired in the states.
Handling mail was another factor that the airmen had to consider, Hollis says. The base’s mail was often misdirected to Pakistan, which significantly delayed the airmen’s deliveries. When shipping packages for holidays, such as Christmas, Hollis says her base had a postal deadline of October.
The effects of the war ultimately took a toll on Hollis’ wellbeing and mental health. Years after her discharge, she began having nightmares that would cause her to wake up. After speaking with her doctor, she was quickly referred to a VA hospital in order to seek appropriate treatment, she says.
The task of being a radio operator also left Hollis with high levels of stress. She describes having silence from a television or radio static as stressors that continuously affect her.
“I listened to the human voice 24/7,” Hollis explained. “If I go too long without having the spoken voice in the background, to us, radio silence is, ‘What is going on? Why can’t we contact our people? What is happening to them?’ and that will freak me out more than anything.”
Despite being a noncombatant, Hollis says her team was “heavily protected” since they were seen as the information line for the other units.
Whether on land or in air, Hollis’ team supplied necessary information even while in airplanes. A grim discovery Hollis shares involves the termination of jump school training for the operators. It was determined that operators could not safely exit from an airplane when equipped with parachutes. This eventually led to the operators no longer being sent to jump or survival schools.
“To save money, they just stopped sending us,” Hollis said. “So, if the plane was going down, you just went with it.”
In November 1993, Hollis was officially discharged from the Air Force. The base was shut down, which prompted premature discharges for the airmen.
Returning to the states, Hollis attended Northern Arizona University from 1994 to 1998. She used her G.I. Bill to enroll into the university as a nursing major. After graduation, Hollis returned to Havasu and has since spent 25 years working as a nurse.
From home health to hospice, Hollis has held various positions in flu clinics, doctors’ offices and nursing homes.
For a decade, nursing students attending Mohave Community College were taught by Hollis. She frequented the campuses in Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman lending her expertise to those studying in the field.
Between August 2011 to December 2021, Hollis taught in the Nursing Skills Lab, and for the psychiatric mental health nursing lecture, lab and clinical. She also taught the certified nursing assistant lecture, skills lab and clinical during a summer semester.
The time spent by Hollis in the Air Force gave her the tools to become resourceful, she says. Her service to her country was a choice that she says was meant to be.
“I was called. It was a calling to me,” Hollis said. “I knew that I was going to go into the military and I didn’t care what job I had. I was on the waiting list for the Coast Guard Academy when I got the Air Force scholarship. I just knew that that was where I was supposed to be.”
