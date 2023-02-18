After acquiring ownership of Dynamite Roofing six years ago, U.S. Army veteran Arturo Cuarao, 33, has incorporated his military skills into his role as a businessman. Being taught the trade as a young child, Cuarao first worked alongside his father learning how to become a roofer. Now, the Lake Havasu City native continues to improve upon his workmanship in the company that is managed by himself and his father.
With the majority of he and his wife’s family living in the city, Cuarao found local support when he traveled overseas or within the states for the Army. After his high school graduation, he embarked on his military career as a 19 year old. Regarding himself as having a “clean slate,” Cuarao was well on his way to forging a new path for his young life.
Following his enlistment in 2009, Cuarao began his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks. While there, he also trained for his first Military Occupational Specialty as a 74 Delta. Cuarao explains that this job allowed him to perform tasks relating to a chemical warfare specialist.
After completing a year of training, Cuarao then traveled overseas and landed with his unit in South Korea. While in the East Asian country, he spent time stationed at Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, which offered eye-opening experiences to the young soldier.
The unusually warm temperatures and arid desert climate that Cuarao was accustomed to were exchanged for negative degree weather. Although he states warmer temperatures were found the further south he went, the vast difference initially came as a shock.
The area in which Cuarao was located ran close by to the country’s demilitarized zone, which acts as a barrier separating North Korea from South Korea through the Korean Peninsula.
“When I was in South Korea, I was stationed in Camp Hovey, which is one of the last units before you’re at another small camp at the DMZ,” Cuarao added. “I was basically at the border of the DMZ.”
Spending his time conducting biological warfare surveillance, Cuarao left South Korea after a year and a half in-country. Returning to the states, his travels led him to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland where he completed a large portion of his Army career.
As part of the Chemical Response Team 4, Cuarao performed his duties as a HAZMAT technician. The unit was highly recognized and received accolades for how well-composed they were, he continues.
During his time in Maryland is where Cuarao says he grew the most as a person as well as in his career. Because of this, he went on to receive promotions that granted him the rank of a sergeant. Before he could continue any further, Cuarao had completed his required amount of time in the military.
“I was already sergeant-promotable just waiting for my name to come up and get promoted, but my time ended,” Cuarao explained. “So, I didn’t get to see that E6 staff sergeant rank for that reason.”
Making his departure from the military in 2018, Cuarao was splitting his time between Havasu and Las Vegas fulfilling his reserves duty. Spending six years in active duty and two years on reserves gave Cuarao a total of eight service years.
One of the military advantages bestowed upon Cuarao came in the form of higher education. While still enlisted, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, originally pursuing a career in law enforcement upon his departure.
After no signs of progress being made, Cuarao turned his sights back to Havasu and landed on an opportunity in his hometown. When the former owner of Dynamite Roofing retired, Cuarao and his father stepped into the business world. With it being 2017, Cuarao had started on a new journey as his time in the reserves was nearing its end.
Six years later Cuarao continues to flourish, embedding the values he learned from the military into his work ethic.
“If it wasn’t for the military and how applied I was to living that life, I don’t think I would be nowhere near the way that I am today,” Cuarao said. “The military made sense to me and it made me the businessman that I am today.”
Holding onto the support from his family motivated Cuarao to finish his military career. Having met his wife shortly before his enlistment, Cuarao did not want the burden of leaving a wife with small children when being deployed.
The two were later married when Cuarao returned to the states after his deployment to South Korea. When he fully completed his military contract, the couple then began a new journey together by starting a family of their own. Now, Cuarao is a father to three children and enjoys spending time with his family.
“My wife has been there since I enlisted. She has been a very important part of my entire career that I was in the Army,” Cuarao continued. “Just talking to her, my mom, my dad when I had something difficult going through, it just kind of pushed me through.”
Believing that the Army molded him into the person he is today, Cuarao says the military is a place that prepares people to be the best versions of themselves.
In addition to improving a person’s character is the ability to receive endless opportunities, Cuarao says. He encourages those interested in joining one of the military’s branches to consider the values they will be taught.
“The military has definitely made an impact on my life,” Cuarao said. “It was probably one of the best times of my life.”
