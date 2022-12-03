Still going strong at 96 years old is Bertrand “B.J.” Buckhout, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who first enlisted during World War II. Growing up during the Great Depression, his childhood experience involved working on lawns for 25 cents. Buckhout would give his mother 20 cents from his pay in order for her to purchase groceries for their family.
Once the war began, Buckhout, along with the other students in his senior class, were tasked with finding work in nearby factories. This situation found Buckhout working as a milkman at the age of 16 for Post Cereals. These unfortunate circumstances led him to later appreciate the value of a dollar during his adult years.
One day, military recruiters paid a visit to his senior class, in which Buckhout was introduced to the U.S. Army Air Corps. This branch of service had a cadet program at the time and Buckhout found himself enlisting at the age of 17 in December 1943. Upon his high school graduation in 1944, Buckhout headed to the Army Air Corps and started on a journey that would span for over 30 years.
“I was called up to active duty in February of ‘45,” Buckhout recalled. “So, I spent the last six months or so in World War II.”
When the cadet program had ceased, Buckhout attended the branch’s officer candidate school. He was stationed in Washington, D.C. following his graduation and became a teletype operator due to his typing course in high school. The experience Buckhout had as a milkman eventually granted him the position of a commissary sales officer while stationed at Boeing Field in D.C.
On one particular day, Buckhout and two other second lieutenants were approached by a colonel who asked the young men about joining a new program. The colonel was responsible for an upcoming pilot training program and wanted to include a mixture of officers and cadets. The young men eagerly signed up for his program and were well on their way to earning their wings.
Arriving at Randolph Field in San Antonio, Buckhout began learning on a primary trainer with a Boeing PT-17 Stearman. Later, Buckhout traveled to Chandler, Arizona and received his wings at Williams Air Force Base in 1947.
The acceptance of his wings allowed Buckhout to receive his first assignment at Orchard Place Airport, now known as O'Hare International Airport. Shortly after in 1949, he married his wife, Jean Buckhout, and the pair traveled to San Francisco for two weeks. When his wife went back home after their visit, Buckhout was placed on a boat to Japan.
“She joined me in February 1950 and we left Japan on Jan. 1, 1952,” Buckhout said. “We came back to the states and stayed here ever since.”
While in Japan, Buckhout began flying P-51 Mustangs as a fighter pilot and later transferred to piloting F-82 Twin Mustangs. Once the Korean War started in June 1950, Buckhout’s 68th Fighter All Weather Squadron “was one of the first squadrons over in Korea.” Serving on 50 missions throughout his time in the Korean War, Buckhout also flew in Martin B-57 Canberra reconnaissance aircraft.
A significant incident ingrained into Buckhout’s memory is from a special mission his unit had to complete. Six airplanes were tasked with traveling 5,000 miles to the Gulf of Mexico while they were stationed near Mobile, Alabama. The airplanes had to land 50 feet above water and fly towards the land to test their radar capabilities. These were regular radar tests that his crew had to undergo, but this test unfortunately led to a crash.
In mid-flight, traveling at 35,000 in the air, Buckhout experienced two engine failures on his B-57 Canberra. The navigator with Buckhout had to crawl towards the entrance and manually parachute out of the plane. Buckhout was able to escape with his parachute and landed in a field 20 miles north of Mobile.
“I saw this big field and I said, ‘I’m going to hit that field,’” Buckhout remembered. “In the middle of that field was a pine tree. Lo and behold, I hit that pine tree and my chute got all tangled up in the limbs.”
After managing to descend from the tree, Buckhout was soon surrounded by the local sheriff and other law officials. The sheriff drove the blood-soaked airman to the location where his navigator had landed.
To Buckhout’s surprise, his navigator appeared to have no visual injuries on his body.
“When I got to this big, beautiful white mansion, he came walking out the driveway with a cup of tea and two cookies in his hand!” Buckhout exclaimed. “Here I am, all bloodied and he didn’t have a scratch.”
The injuries that Buckhout sustained from his crash landing included damaged vertebrae in his back and a broken foot. He considers the neck and back issues he suffers from today to be a fortunate outcome from his accident. The crash warranted a few days’ stay at the hospital along with Buckhout forgoing his flying status for one month while in recovery.
In November 1976, Buckhout was able to retire from the Air Force at the age of 50. Following the military, he obtained employment with the Federal Aviation Agency and remained there until his second retirement in 1983. Buckhout retired as a chief of the department of flight inspection for the district office of where he worked.
‘I went from second lieutenant all the way up and was fortunate enough to retire as a full colonel,” Buckhout said of his military retirement.
In 1999, Buckhout and his wife started to split their time between their residence in Michigan and their home in Lake Havasu City. The couple decided to become full-time residents of Havasu over a year ago. They now have a host of family members and friends nearby that keep them company.
The stance that Buckhout takes on the military is that physically-fit young men should serve at least two years upon their high school graduation.
“It makes a man out of a boy,” Buckhout said. “The discipline that is in the military is for survival. If you don’t have that discipline, you are liable to get killed.”
