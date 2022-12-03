Still going strong at 96 years old is Bertrand “B.J.” Buckhout, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who first enlisted during World War II. Growing up during the Great Depression, his childhood experience involved working on lawns for 25 cents. Buckhout would give his mother 20 cents from his pay in order for her to purchase groceries for their family.

Once the war began, Buckhout, along with the other students in his senior class, were tasked with finding work in nearby factories. This situation found Buckhout working as a milkman at the age of 16 for Post Cereals. These unfortunate circumstances led him to later appreciate the value of a dollar during his adult years.

